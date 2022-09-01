ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NE

Comments / 1

Related
wcsjnews.com

Woman Arrested Nine Times in Three Years

The Grundy County Sheriffs Office arrested Skye Interrante, 24, of Romeoville for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, aggravated fleeing & eluding, & possession of a stolen license plate around 3:33 this morning. This incident occurred after Morris Police attempted to stop her vehicle for the stolen...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four people shot at rural Yorkville party

Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Mokena Dunkin' employee found safe: police

MOKENA, Ill. - A 19-year-old Dunkin' employee who was reported missing from Mokena Monday morning has been found safe. Harsh N. Patel arrived at work in the 18700 block of Wolf Road, but did not enter the business, police said. Patel's vehicle was last seen on a license plate reader...
MOKENA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, NE
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Lexington, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
State
Nebraska State
fox32chicago.com

Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County

ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Construction on I-80 in Will County begins this week

WILL COUNTY - One of the most traveled and battered roads in Illinois is getting a billion-dollar makeover, and the work begins this week. Drivers in Will County can expect alternating lane and ramp closures on Interstate 80, just east of the Des Plaines River and on the bridge over the river itself.
WILL COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County

YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
CBS Chicago

Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said.  Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Authorities warn of farm equipment GPS thefts

MORRIS – Farmers are being warned to lock up their storage buildings due to an increase of thefts of GPS units from farm machinery. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple thefts around Grundy County. Agriculture equipment uses GPS systems that are integrated into tractors and combines for steering and mapping fields. If anyone has any information regarding the thefts, they are asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsp#Marijuana#Trooper#The Nebraska State Patrol
fox32chicago.com

Juvenile arrested for allegedly robbing food delivery driver in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a food delivery driver that occurred in Naperville in June. At about 12:30 a.m. on June 19, officers responded to the 700 block of Royal Street George Drive for a report of a food delivery driver being robbed.
CBS News

Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, September 3rd

From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 53-year-old Michael Honiotes for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 44-year-old Eric Singletary on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Minooka Police Department arrested...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
wcsjnews.com

Four People Injured in Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka

Four people were injured in a three vehicle crash that occurred in Minooka around 10:20 this morning. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said the accident involving an ambulance along with two other vehicles occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and McLindon Road. Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
MINOOKA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy