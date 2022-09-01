Read full article on original website
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
Iowa football: South Dakota State coach furious after 7-3 loss to Hawkeyes
College football fans looking for a low-scoring and sometimes wacky contest got their wish Saturday as Iowa held off South Dakota State for a 7-3 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game quickly gathered national attention as the Hawkeyes escaped an upset scare from the FCS powerhouse Jackrabbits in somewhat unconventional fashion.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
Brian Kelly after FSU defeated LSU in New Orleans: “They played better football, quite frankly.”
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday evening. After the Seminoles defeated the Tigers, improving to 2-0 on the season, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the loss for his squad in his debut for the Bayou Bengals:
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Georgia loss and winning QB battle in fall camp
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix talks about winning the quarterback battle during fall camp and how he and the Ducks played against Georgia. Nix opens up about what went wrong and how they can turn things around. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
Monday notes: Four-star OL commit looking to close on a couple of blue-chip peers | More
Oklahoma offensive line commit Cayden Green will attend Sept. 10 game vs. Kent State in an effort to help secure pledges from Jordan Renaud and Peyton Bowen.
Watch: Scott Satterfield, players comment following Louisville's loss at Syracuse
Louisville entered the 2022 season with a new sense of hope for the program. The coaches spoke of a new confidence, while the offseason additions via the transfer portal seemed to give credence for increased expectations for the Cardinals. Unfortunately, that preseason hope didn't translate to better play on the...
Country’s No. 1 LB ultra impressed with Buckeye defense, will return to Ohio State today
The country’s No. 1 class of 2024 LB was ultra-impressed sitting in The Shoe as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Iowa State showdown
Cy-Hawk week is in full swing. For the first time since 2018, Iowa State will be coming into Iowa City with upset on its mind. The Hawkeyes have won six straight in the series and are hoping that trend continues. The Hawkeyes are fresh off an all-time worst offensive performance and are hoping to get things right before the Cyclones arrive on Saturday.
What Auburn players did in the locker room during weather delay
AUBURN, Alabama — If any groans were heard from Pat Dye Field upon the PA announcement of a weather delay Saturday night, it could have been from any number of Auburn players. The Tigers were humming with a 35-7 lead over Mercer, with 1:33 left in the third quarter,...
Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State
The Hawkeyes rolled into Kinnick Stadium and came away with one of the most unconventional wins that you'll see. Despite the score being 7-3, Iowa's offense couldn't get anything going against the Jackrabbits. It took two safeties and a field goal to put away the FCS powerhouse. Frustration boiled over...
