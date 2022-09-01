HOFFMAN-Martin L., passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022 of natural causes, in Santa Barbara, California at the age of 98. Marty was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, on March 20, 1924. Marty completed his B.S. degree in electrical engineering at Purdue University in 1945 where he was enrolled in the Navy College Training Program. He subsequently earned a master's degree in 1947 and his doctoral degree in psychology at the University of Michigan in 1951. Marty then joined the faculty at the Merrill Palmer Institute in Detroit, where he remained until he was appointed as Full Professor to the University of Michigan Psychology Department in 1965. In 1985, Marty came to New York University as Psychology Department Chair. He remained at NYU until he retired in 2003.

