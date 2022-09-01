Read full article on original website
Body Found by Mission Street Offramp
A body was found near the Highway 101 offramp at Mission Street in Santa Barbara on Wednesday. Around 9:50 a.m., Santa Barbara Police responded to the area near Mission Creek and the northbound offramp and discovered the body of a male transient, around 60 years of age, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.
Vehicle Pursuit in Goleta
Sheriff’s deputies are pursuing a vehicle in Goleta. During the pursuit the suspect called dispatch saying he needed to use the restroom and refused to stop, then disconnected. Deputy has visual, heading EB on Cathedral Oaks passing Turnpike. Lost visual again. Last seen on Foothill Road towards the city....
State Street Overdose Death Leads to Arrest
On April 29, 2022, Santa Barbara Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of State Street for a report of a found body. The deceased 30-year-old male was discovered with narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his possession. The cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication. Over...
KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs
KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Assists with Plankton and Biotoxin Sampling
An algae bloom off California’s coast is currently causing distressed marine wildlife experiencing domoic acid toxicity to come ashore. In the past two weeks, wildlife rescue teams have responded to an unprecedented number of strandings throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, treating as many as twenty-one animals in one day.
Isla Vista Community Services District Hires new Isla Vista Beautiful Manager
Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has fully adopted the Isla Vista Beautiful program, a previous partnership with United Way. The District hired Jenna Norton, Isla Vista Beautiful Program Manager, to oversee a crew of workers who identify and respond to beautification issues in the Isla Vista Community. Jenna collaborates with local stakeholders to reduce waste, increase sustainability, and beautify the community. The Isla Vista Beautiful program is in the process of hiring beautification crew members to respond to requests. Once the crew is hired, trained, and fully onboarded they will begin responding to community reports.
Goleta Hangars to Museums?
We are working to save these 2 original hangars and make them an aviation museum. Stay tuned.... Read more about the hangars in a previous Goleta History article here.
MTD BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES OPTION AGREEMENT WITH CONAM TO JOINTLY DEVELOP HOUSING
After an extensive request for qualifications and proposals (RFQ/RFP) and negotiating process, today the MTD Board of Directors of Santa Barbara MTD voted unanimously to approve an option to ground lease agreement with ConAM RE Investments, LLC (ConAm) to jointly develop transit-oriented, multifamily rental housing on MTD’s vacant property on Calle Real in the Eastern Goleta Valley.
Local Curator Wins Heinz “Art of the Burger” Competition
On August 17, SBMM’s Curator and Director of Exhibits, Emily Falke, won first prize in the Heinz “Art of the Burger” competition with her Savory Spring Roll Bulgogi Burger. According to SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga, "In addition to being a talented curator and artist, Emily is also a noted chef. She has entered, and won or come close to winning, numerous recipe contests over the years."
La LoCA Presents: Hugo Satorre & Friends
Featuring: Hugo Satorre & Winnie Cheung Tango through Time: orchestras and instruments. A master class and concert with tango maestros: Hugo Satorre and Maxi Larrea. Emmy nominated Hugo is one of the greatest bandoneonistas of the young tango scene. Maxi Larrea is an accomplished guitarist, arranger, and composer from Argentina, and one of the leading interpreters of classical and contemporary guitar of the new tango generation. Together they will take us in a tango through time journey.
Santa Barbara Public Library Expands Hours for Services at Central Library During Construction
Construction continues at the Central Library but the main level of the Library will be open for holds pick up and browsing collections of physical library materials, including children’s and teen books, fiction, nonfiction, Spanish, DVDs, and special collections. Beginning September 6, regular hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday,...
Op-Ed: Measure T Rebuttals Are Not Factual
The Rebuttal Argument in Favor of Measure T2022, signed by four City Council members [CVN 8/18/22], contends that the overall Measure is "misleading," when, in fact, it is the Council's statements that are intended to mislead and spread disinformation. To wit:. Statement 1. The assertion that if Measure T2022 is...
Martin L. Hoffman
HOFFMAN-Martin L., passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022 of natural causes, in Santa Barbara, California at the age of 98. Marty was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, on March 20, 1924. Marty completed his B.S. degree in electrical engineering at Purdue University in 1945 where he was enrolled in the Navy College Training Program. He subsequently earned a master's degree in 1947 and his doctoral degree in psychology at the University of Michigan in 1951. Marty then joined the faculty at the Merrill Palmer Institute in Detroit, where he remained until he was appointed as Full Professor to the University of Michigan Psychology Department in 1965. In 1985, Marty came to New York University as Psychology Department Chair. He remained at NYU until he retired in 2003.
