Jennifer Garner Puts Her Glowing Makeup-Free Face On Display Before Getting To Work On Her New Show

By Ribhu Singh
 4 days ago
You can always count on Jennifer Garner to keep it real!

On Wednesday, August 31, the 50-year-old star showed off her makeup-free complexion in an Instagram Story as she got ready to film her upcoming series The Last Thing He Told Me , a show she's been working on all summer.

"When you are running outside every single scene at 103 degrees in Austin, Texas, what do you use?" the natural beauty teased of the Neutrogena product before a makeup artist applies it to her face.

While she doesn't mind getting all dolled up for the cameras, when it comes to an everyday look, she uses just a few cosmetics.

"We can almost all wear less than we think because, to me, I don't want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that's how I look. I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal," the star has shared. "I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I'm dressed up, I like that my kids are like, 'Woo, look at my mom!'"

Garner's out and about not long after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck , 50, tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez , 53, in a lavish marriage ceremony in Georgia earlier this month. Garner is said to have been invited to the star-studded three-day event but declined as it conflicted with her schedule.

"Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won't be attending the wedding celebration ," an insider had said at that time, adding that she was "really positive in general about the whole thing."

For Garner, there's nothing more important than her "kids' happiness. The fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for."

