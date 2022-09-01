ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: The Donovan Mitchell Trade Response From A Certain Ex-Cavalier

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6Ec2_0hekx46U00

The Lakers' best player is certainly paying attention to his old team...

Well, another superstar piece is off the board this summer.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In a new blockbuster deal , the Utah Jazz are reportedly sending three-time All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, in exchange for a whopping three unprotected first-round picks, two future pick swaps, combo forward Lauri Markkanen, 2022 No. 14 draft pick Ochai Agbaji, and restricted free agent guard Collin Sexton, who agreed to a four-year, $72 million sign-and-trade as part of the deal.

The Cavaliers are suddenly looking like a formidable Eastern Conference playoff club with the addition of Mitchell. The team will be highlighted by All-Star Darius Garland starting at point guard, Mitchell at shooting guard, promising second-year big man Evan Mobley (an All-Rookie First Teamer) at power forward, and All-Star Jarrett Allen at center. The 7'0" Markkanen had started as a jumbo-sized small forward for Cleveland during the team's 44-38 2021-22 season. Starting small forward duties could fall to Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, or Cedi Osman, though LeVert seems like the most likely fit. The team's bench rotation will be rounded out by Ricky Rubio and LeBron's old pal Kevin Love.

Last year, Cleveland secured the East's eighth seed but ultimately failed to advance beyond the play-in tournament, with Allen hampered by a fractured finger.

All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James, who grew up in the Cleveland suburb of Akron, Ohio, has spent 11 of his 19 NBA seasons to date playing for the Cavaliers. He registered his enthusiasm for the deal in response to a tweet from NBA personality Cuffs The Legend, hailing the new-look Cavaliers as potential contenders in the Eastern Conference.

James is under contract through the 2023-24 season, and has a $50.4 million player option with L.A. for 2024-25. As of this writing, the Cavaliers project to have $55.8 million in available cap space to spend in the summer of 2024. Could James be amenable to returning to a playoff-level Cleveland team in free agency a second time? That might depend on the draft status of his son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., as well as how far the Lakers manage to get in the postseason over the next two years.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA

Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Eastern Conference#All Rookie First Teamer
ClutchPoints

‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback

Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario

Dominoes in the NBA are a lot like life. It takes so long to set them, and such little time to knock them down. Moreover, knocking one down knocks the next one down – hence the term “domino effect”. Life is similar in that way. It takes longer to set something up than it does to destroy it, and sometimes, one decision leads to a series of other ones.
MIAMI, FL
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy