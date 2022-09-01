Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
ECU Police offer student safety advice following armed robbery on campus
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — An armed robbery early Sunday morning on East Carolina University’s Campus had law enforcement stressing the importance of campus safety. ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton said to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim, it’s important for students to put themselves in a situation where they can control their outcome.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office warns of text messaging scam reaching local residents
Posted on Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. A text message is going around and has reached some of our residents in the area. This text is advising you have a package that is on hold with a website link. When you open the link, it appears to be a US Postal service web page.
Apex man stabbed to death in Atlantic Beach, police searching for 3 suspects
Atlantic Beach police and the SBI are investigating the death of an Apex man who was killed while visiting the beach.
2 robbed at gunpoint on ECU campus; 1 teen in custody
One of the teens pulled a gun and demanded items. Another teen had a gun in his waistband.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 shot at North Carolina oyster bar, suspect wanted, police say
Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say.
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
wcti12.com
Small businesses in ENC struggle to hire employees
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Small Businesses in Eastern Carolina are trying to fill positions, but many of them say the traditional way to get employees in hasn't been working. Businesses said they are getting people in the door to fill open positions isn’t as easy as it once was,...
cbs17
Goldsboro driver shot in the head, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was shot in the head in Goldsboro early Sunday morning, police say. On Sunday at approximately 2:52 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several shots fired near North Center Street. Officers found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center and Raynor Streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Speeding boater causes damage to boats, docks in Intracoastal Waterway
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A boater allegedly caused lots of damage to boats and docks along the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday. A NC Wildlife Resources Commission Officer says a man drove a 63-foot Cabin Cruiser down the waterway from Surf City towards Figure Eight Island. The boat...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate ‘incident’ in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what they are calling an “incident” that happened Saturday night in Richlands. Officials tell WNCT they responded to Huffmantown Road off Richlands Highway. There were a number of emergency vehicles at a home on the road. The area was blocked off during the […]
WITN
Thief wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Greenville stores
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the woman who stole from several stores, taking thousands of dollars in items. Greenville police tell WITN that the woman hit three stores, Serendipity, It’s So Wright, and Monkee’s, in Arlington Village on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.
Community in shock after NC student stabbing death
Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
WITN
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Greenville YouTube star MrBeast opens restaurant in New Jersey
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — He may be one of the biggest names out of Greenville, but that’s not where YouTube star MrBeast decided to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his YouTube moniker MrBeast, started his channel in 2012. Today, his channel has more than 100 million followers. He has managed […]
WITN
Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
WECT
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people riding inside a small private airplane were injured after the plane had to make an emergency landing. At least two people in the area saw the plane go down, including a farmer picking corn. Pender County 911 got a call for a downed...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County bridge will close next week for replacement
LA GRANGE – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced. Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requiring more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation...
Comments / 1