Arizona State

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal-Star. August 31, 2022. Editorial: After failed petition drives, Nebraska Legislature needs to address medical cannabis issue. Crista Eggers, the statewide campaign coordinator of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, is the mother of a 7-year-old who lives with uncontrollable seizures caused by drug-resistant epilepsy. Doctors have been unable to prescribe...
NEBRASKA STATE
Person wounded in leg in shooting at Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One person was wounded in the leg during a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police said. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday near the entrance to the Midway, police said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Young girl dies, 3 hurt in an Arizona off-road vehicle crash

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three other Phoenix-area girls injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in northern Arizona, authorities said Monday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the accident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday north of Forest Lakes. First responders from...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Elyria Chronicle. August 30, 2022. Nifty as it was for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to drop by the Lorain County Fair on Saturday, he’s still dodging what should be the bare minimum for a gubernatorial candidate: debating his opponent. DeWine, a Republican seeking a second term, has thus far...
OHIO STATE
Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. August 31, 2022. Editorial: Whitmer acts to protect fuel supply; do same for Line 5. Good for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for recognizing the connection between reliable supplies of energy and the financial well-being of her Michigan constituents. Whitmer issued an executive order declaring an energy emergency due to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
CHICO, CA
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon

IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
OREGON STATE
K-9 helps North Carolina deputy recover from gunshot wounds

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Although he endures unbearable pain, especially on rainy days, from the four gunshot wounds he sustained in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2021, Nash County Deputy William Toney is holding up well. He looks fit, has a warm and personable demeanor and forgiveness...
NASH COUNTY, NC
Air pollution notice issued for Colorado's Front Range

DENVER (AP) — Colorado health authorities issued an advisory on Monday for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution in the Front Range urban corridor along the eastern flank of the Rocky Mountains. Ozone levels were expected to reach levels that could cause respiratory problems in sensitive individuals, the Colorado Department...
COLORADO STATE
Police: Man shot to death by officer during search for woman

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Woman suffers apparent shark bite on Maui's north shore

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui’s north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to...
HAWAII STATE
Gas prices continue to decline in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have continued to decline in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Labor Day weekend as lower oil prices offset increased demand and tightened supplies. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
TRAFFIC

