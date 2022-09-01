ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Locate Family Of Infant Found Abandoned In Baltimore Alleyway

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Baltimore police are looking for the parents or guardians of an abandoned infant Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police in Baltimore were able to track down the family of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a stroller in a Baltimore alleyway, according to officials.

The little girl was found around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the alleyway off of the 1500 block of Broening Highway, and was dropped off at the SED station.

The baby was reportedly found half-clothed

However, the story had a happy ending, as the Baltimore Police Department announced shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon that family members of the child have been located and the kid is safe.

"Family members of the infant have been located," the department posted on social media. "Thank you to everyone that shared the (initial) Tweet."

Tina King
4d ago

Did I miss something in this story? I don't see how the child got to be in the alley! They just said she was left there, that's their opinion. It must not be true if they gave her back. Something is missing in this story!

KINGQUAD750
4d ago

How can these idiots say it has a happy ending when they gave the child rite to the ones that left the child there , lock them up no bail

Janice McMahon
4d ago

They found the family of this beautiful baby girl, and THEY JUST GAVE HER BACK TO THAT FAMILY that just left her alone !!!

