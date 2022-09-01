Police Locate Family Of Infant Found Abandoned In Baltimore Alleyway

Baltimore police are looking for the parents or guardians of an abandoned infant Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police in Baltimore were able to track down the family of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a stroller in a Baltimore alleyway, according to officials.

The little girl was found around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the alleyway off of the 1500 block of Broening Highway, and was dropped off at the SED station.

The baby was reportedly found half-clothed

However, the story had a happy ending, as the Baltimore Police Department announced shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon that family members of the child have been located and the kid is safe.

"Family members of the infant have been located," the department posted on social media. "Thank you to everyone that shared the (initial) Tweet."

