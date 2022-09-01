ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

WBOC

Boat Docking Contest Draws Large Crowd on Deal Island

DEAL ISLAND, Md. -- Hundreds of people gathered into the bleachers at the Skipjack Race and Festival on Monday afternoon to watch the boat docking contest. Now, there is plenty to do at the Skipjack Race and Festival, such as watching the Skipjack race, which took place Monday morning. There were also tents set up for games and local businesses. But, by 1:30, everybody was eager to see the docking contest get started.
DEAL ISLAND, MD
WBOC

Opinions Tangled on Plastic bag tax pitch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A proposal to charge the city’s grocery shoppers 5 cents per plastic is tangling opinions in Virginia Beach. The Virginian-Pilot reports that local officials are torn between wanting to protect the environment while not unduly burdening residents with another tax. The struggle to reach a consensus came to light at a council meeting Aug. 23 when a consultant reported the outcome of recent meetings about reducing the use of plastic bags with retail industry representatives, environmental advocates and residents. Mary Jo Burchard, of Concord Solutions, said all of them said that this was an urgent need to be addressed, but they did not agree on the approach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WMDT.com

50th Boat Docking Competition makes big splash in Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md.- “It’s a good ole down home fun Sunday afternoon, end of the summer activity,” Waterman Kevin Marshall said. In Crisfield, that tradition is known as the Boat Docking Competition at the National Hard Crab Derby. It brings out community members of all ages for a day out at the dock. “I was so thrilled when they asked me to sing the national anthem because in any way possible I just wanted to give back to the community that put me in this direction to begin with,” 2022 Miss Maryland Kayla Willing said.
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

UPDATE: OCPD investigating early morning shooting

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police have identified the victim involved in the shooting as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. He was taken to Tidal Health for non life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred this morning at 2:30 am in the area of North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police...
OCEAN CITY, MD
cbs17

Virginia city puts plastic bag tax back in the spotlight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WNCN) – A proposal to charge the city’s grocery shoppers 5 cents per plastic is tangling opinions in Virginia Beach. The Virginian-Pilot reports that local officials are torn between wanting to protect the environment while not unduly burdening residents with another tax. The struggle to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing woman in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman in Ocean City. Police say 42-year-old Carley Cahall was last seen by her family on the Boardwalk at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Cahall reportedly has no phone or money and may be looking for a place to stay or ways to contact her family. The family is very worried about her.
OCEAN CITY, MD
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Delegate Brewer Celebrates Governor Youngkin’s DroneUp Expansion Announcement

On August 24, Delegate Emily Brewer joined Governor Glenn Youngkin and others in Richmond for his announcement at a news conference outside the executive mansion that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, is investing a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a training center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Fifth Annual Great Food Truck Festival Returns To The Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS—The largest food truck festival in the state returns to the grounds of Centura College in Newport News in September. The Great Food Truck Festival, sponsored by Yelp, will feature food trucks and other activities. The event is the brainchild of Shannon Combs, founder and event coordinator with Lux Events.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

