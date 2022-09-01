Read full article on original website
Richmond County declares dry conditions an emergency, imposes total burn ban
Richmond County has declared its dry conditions an emergency and imposed a complete burn ban. That means all open air fires, fireworks, and use of rubbish burn pits are barred at all times, even after 5 p.m.
WBOC
Businesses on Chincoteague Island Are Grateful for a Successful Summer Season
Chincoteague, Va.--- From coffee shops to gift shops and every business in between, on Chincoteague Island business this summer season is booming. Mark Huber and his wife Amy are the owners of "The Brant" gift shop. Mark says that even though business has slowed down from last year, they still had a great year.
WBOC
Boat Docking Contest Draws Large Crowd on Deal Island
DEAL ISLAND, Md. -- Hundreds of people gathered into the bleachers at the Skipjack Race and Festival on Monday afternoon to watch the boat docking contest. Now, there is plenty to do at the Skipjack Race and Festival, such as watching the Skipjack race, which took place Monday morning. There were also tents set up for games and local businesses. But, by 1:30, everybody was eager to see the docking contest get started.
WBOC
Opinions Tangled on Plastic bag tax pitch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A proposal to charge the city’s grocery shoppers 5 cents per plastic is tangling opinions in Virginia Beach. The Virginian-Pilot reports that local officials are torn between wanting to protect the environment while not unduly burdening residents with another tax. The struggle to reach a consensus came to light at a council meeting Aug. 23 when a consultant reported the outcome of recent meetings about reducing the use of plastic bags with retail industry representatives, environmental advocates and residents. Mary Jo Burchard, of Concord Solutions, said all of them said that this was an urgent need to be addressed, but they did not agree on the approach.
Public invited to Congressman Bobby Scott’s annual Labor Day cookout
Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D - VA-03, is once again hosting his Annual Labor Day Cookout after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WMDT.com
50th Boat Docking Competition makes big splash in Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md.- “It’s a good ole down home fun Sunday afternoon, end of the summer activity,” Waterman Kevin Marshall said. In Crisfield, that tradition is known as the Boat Docking Competition at the National Hard Crab Derby. It brings out community members of all ages for a day out at the dock. “I was so thrilled when they asked me to sing the national anthem because in any way possible I just wanted to give back to the community that put me in this direction to begin with,” 2022 Miss Maryland Kayla Willing said.
Owner of Paradise Ocean Club says the closure was “done deliberately”
Baxter Simmons, the owner of Paradise Ocean Club, told 10 On Your Side he was blindsided on Thursday. The National Park Service told Simmons he had to shut down Paradise Ocean Club.
Inside Nova
Five homes with ocean and bay views in Virginia Beach
We've decided to go beachy for Labor Day weekend. Take a look at five Virginia Beach homes with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chespeake Bay.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: OCPD investigating early morning shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police have identified the victim involved in the shooting as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. He was taken to Tidal Health for non life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred this morning at 2:30 am in the area of North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police...
2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront. Lt. Brad Wesseler said two...
cbs17
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe to close permanently after National Park Service ends lease renewal negotiations
In a post on social media, the owner of Paradise Ocean Club, Baxter Simmons, stated that the National Park Service ended lease renewal negotiations "without cause."
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
Downtown Hampton park to close until at least 2024 due to I-64 widening project
The park will close beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, as part of the widening of Interstate 64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing woman in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman in Ocean City. Police say 42-year-old Carley Cahall was last seen by her family on the Boardwalk at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Cahall reportedly has no phone or money and may be looking for a place to stay or ways to contact her family. The family is very worried about her.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Delegate Brewer Celebrates Governor Youngkin’s DroneUp Expansion Announcement
On August 24, Delegate Emily Brewer joined Governor Glenn Youngkin and others in Richmond for his announcement at a news conference outside the executive mansion that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, is investing a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a training center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County.
20-year-old arrested in Newport News, accused of assaulting, abducting missing Leesburg teen
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Newport News accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Fifth Annual Great Food Truck Festival Returns To The Peninsula
NEWPORT NEWS—The largest food truck festival in the state returns to the grounds of Centura College in Newport News in September. The Great Food Truck Festival, sponsored by Yelp, will feature food trucks and other activities. The event is the brainchild of Shannon Combs, founder and event coordinator with Lux Events.
princessanneindy.com
Virginia Beach City Council approves new precincts, boundary changes prior to local voting
COURTHOUSE — The City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 9, voted to clear the way for the creation of eight new voting precincts, relocation of three polling locations and other changes needed for this year’s elections. Due to redistricting and a new local voting system, about 20,000 voters will...
