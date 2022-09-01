ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Children make kites at Kites over Lake Michigan festival

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – At the Kites over Lake Michigan Festival, kids had the opportunity to make their own kite and fly it. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, volunteers helped children assemble their kites. One of the volunteers, Paw Bowden says, “It’s something fun to...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UW-Green Bay welcomes students back to campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay welcomed a potentially record-breaking number of students to campus on Saturday. UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kathleen Burns said they are projecting 10,000 students for the fall semester across their four campuses (Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Sheboygan). The university has seen an increase in enrollment for six straight years while other U-W system schools have seen enrollment go down.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Upcoming corn dry-down events

(WFRV) – There are several corn dry-down events in the works, for farmers to check the moisture of their corn crop. Thursday, September 8, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m. Crop Source, LLC – N3888 French Rd., Freedom, WI 54913. Thursday, September 15, 12:00 p.m. (noon) –...
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Firefighters respond to two Labor Day incidents

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday. Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

A note-worthy music festival happening in Menasha, Fox Jazz Fest

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend was perfect to enjoy some hot jazz along a cool waterfront in Menasha. The 27th annual Fox Jazz Fest kicked off on Friday and continued into Saturday to continue its Labor Day tradition. The event is at Jefferson Park, and draws jazz musicians...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Chorus reaches the big four-oh season

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Lakeshore Chorale is marking its 40th anniversary season in 2022-2023. Info: lakeshorechorale.org. The adult chorus and/or its youth arm will present five concerts at varied venues. According to the website:. Schedule. + “Breath of Life”. Lakeshore Chorale & Lakeshore Youth Chorale. Sunday, Oct. 23...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
agupdate.com

Logging expo returns to Green Bay

The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Delicious & fresh sandwich options from Terra Verde

(WFRV) – A visit to Terra Verde offers options from the bakery, breakfast, and lunch – and of course plenty of coffee to choose from. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at the how the flavors come together to create delicious sandwich options, plus drink options, how to order and ice cream through Scoops.
CHILTON, WI

