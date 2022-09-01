ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

5 BMW X3 Competitors to Consider

There's little doubt the X3 is a great SUV. But, there are several BMW X3 competitors chomping at the bit to steal some of its sales success. The post 5 BMW X3 Competitors to Consider appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw X5#Bmw X3#Plug In Hybrid#Vehicles#Phev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

Subaru Gains Momentum - Sales Are Up Thanks To One Hot Model

Subaru of America reported sales are its best this year. Check out the results and one small SUV that's the hottest model in America. Subaru of America (SOA) is thrilled with the sales results for August. It's the second time this year that sales are up, and they recorded their best monthly sales for 2022. The Camden, N.J. automaker reports 50,126 vehicle sales, a 1.5 percent increase in August, compared with August 2021 (49,373).
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Most Impactful 2022 Hyundai SUVs

Hyundai is producing some of the best SUVs on the market. Here are three of the most impactful Hyundai SUVs of the year. The post 3 Most Impactful 2022 Hyundai SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

137K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy