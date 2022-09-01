ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY.com

7th Annual Rockin on the River helps 14-year-old boy

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) – Rockin on the River returns on Sep. 10 and will benefit a 14-year-old boy from St. Landry Parish. Every year, Rockin on the River benefits a member of the community who is in need. This year, that recipient is 14-year-old Mason Richard. Mason is...
KROTZ SPRINGS, LA
KLFY.com

Creole Renaissance Festival: Keith Frank

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Creole Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend at the Rayne Civic Center. The line-up features many of Acadiana’s favorites. Today, Gerald Gruenig talked to Keith Frank.
RAYNE, LA
WAFB

Umbrellas for back to work and school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another rainy weather pattern is on the horizon. Tuesday will be another dreary but mainly dry weather day. Showers and t-storms to close out the week will be tied to a developing area of low pressure which is forecast to stall over top of Louisiana through Saturday. This will lead to likely rain chances Wednesday - Saturday.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Local residents want solutions following killing of teen last week

Lafayette, LA - Following the August 31st shooting involving a 15 and 17 year old in Lafayette, residents are tired of the violence. "The blood of our children are flowing in the streets and that’s chaos for any society," said Cory Levier, a local motivational speaker and firearms instructor.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Broussard take on biggest drainage project in city's history

Broussard, LA - The Broussard City Council recently approved $60,000 for rental equipment needed to clear out Coulee Fortune in what’s being described as the biggest drainage project ever for the city of 12,000. Work will begin at Bayou Tortue and will take six to eight months to reach the halfway point at U.S. 90.
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
BATON ROUGE, LA

