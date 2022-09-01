Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Holy Rosary enthusiasts see themselves on right road for saving, reviving the site
The grandeur that for 80 years was Holy Rosary Institute has collapsed into the interior of the three-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice, a ramshackle result for a proud, century-old educational institution linked to one Catholic saint and possibly a second. But Corey Jack, executive director of the facility, located at 421 Carmel...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
St. Francis Diner in New Iberia to temporarily close due to lack items
An Acadiana soup kitchen has been forced to temporarily close for a week
L'Observateur
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA
New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
KLFY.com
7th Annual Rockin on the River helps 14-year-old boy
KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) – Rockin on the River returns on Sep. 10 and will benefit a 14-year-old boy from St. Landry Parish. Every year, Rockin on the River benefits a member of the community who is in need. This year, that recipient is 14-year-old Mason Richard. Mason is...
KLFY.com
Creole Renaissance Festival: Keith Frank
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Creole Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend at the Rayne Civic Center. The line-up features many of Acadiana’s favorites. Today, Gerald Gruenig talked to Keith Frank.
Umbrellas for back to work and school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another rainy weather pattern is on the horizon. Tuesday will be another dreary but mainly dry weather day. Showers and t-storms to close out the week will be tied to a developing area of low pressure which is forecast to stall over top of Louisiana through Saturday. This will lead to likely rain chances Wednesday - Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
kadn.com
Local residents want solutions following killing of teen last week
Lafayette, LA - Following the August 31st shooting involving a 15 and 17 year old in Lafayette, residents are tired of the violence. "The blood of our children are flowing in the streets and that’s chaos for any society," said Cory Levier, a local motivational speaker and firearms instructor.
Food truck park in Lafayette set to open in 2023
A new family-owned food truck park, called Parc De Oaks, is set to open in Lafayette.
kadn.com
Broussard take on biggest drainage project in city's history
Broussard, LA - The Broussard City Council recently approved $60,000 for rental equipment needed to clear out Coulee Fortune in what’s being described as the biggest drainage project ever for the city of 12,000. Work will begin at Bayou Tortue and will take six to eight months to reach the halfway point at U.S. 90.
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
Upon questioning, the Metairie man "admitted to having meth in his duffle bag" which was in the truck, according to the affidavit.
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
theadvocate.com
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
Lafayette Mansion for Sale Listed at $2.6 Million [Pictures]
Lafayette and Acadiana have some pretty incredible homes and, one of them has just recently hit the market for a whopping $2.6 million.
Local non-profit organization has food box giveaway for members of the community
The nonprofit organization known as "Helpful Neighbors" is helping make a difference in low-income areas around Lafayette.
Comments / 0