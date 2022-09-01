Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Cam Smith Nominated for 2022 PGA Tour POTY Award
The PGA Tour announced Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler are the finalists for its Player of the Year award this year. McIlroy won the Tour Championship to claim his third FedEx Cup. Smith captured the first major victory of his career when he out-dueled McIlroy and Cameron Young in the Open Championship. Scheffler kicked off the major championship season by winning the Masters in April.
LIV Golf 2022: Dustin Johnson Vaults into Contention After Strong 2nd Round in Boston
Dustin Johnson is making moves. The veteran golfer moved into third place in second-round play at LIV Golf Boston on Saturday, shooting a seven-under 63. That moved him just two strokes behind the leader, Talor Gooch, and one stroke behind Joaquin Niemann. Anirban Lahiri (-9) and the trio of Jason Kokrak, Bernd Wiesberger and Matthew Wolff (-8 each) rounded out the top five.
LIV Golf 2022: Dustin Johnson Defeats Niemann, Lahiri in Playoff in Boston
Dustin Johnson walked it off in a playoff against Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri to win LIV Golf's Boston Invitational on Sunday. With the light fading at The Oaks Golf Course at The International, it looked like the three would have to wait until Monday to determine a winner. Johnson had other plans, however.
Canada Defeats USA to Win Gold at Women's Hockey World Championship
Canada has had Team USA's number all year in women's hockey, and that didn't change in Sunday's IIHF Women's World Championship final. Backed by a tremendous performance in goal by Ann-Renee Desbiens and a two-goal game by Brianne Jenner, Canada defeated the United States 2-1 to capture the gold medal.
