The PGA Tour announced Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler are the finalists for its Player of the Year award this year. McIlroy won the Tour Championship to claim his third FedEx Cup. Smith captured the first major victory of his career when he out-dueled McIlroy and Cameron Young in the Open Championship. Scheffler kicked off the major championship season by winning the Masters in April.

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO