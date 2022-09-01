Read full article on original website
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding. Biden is expected to set a new ceiling in October. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.
Voice of America
US Judge Approves Independent Review of Documents Found at Trump Estate
Washington — A U.S. federal judge Monday approved former President Donald Trump’s request to have an independent special master appointed to review thousands of pages of national security documents and other materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to determine whether some of them should be returned to him.
Voice of America
Exiled Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya to Attend UNGA in Person
State Department — Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya plans to attend United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in person for the first time since the disputed Belarusian presidential election in August 2020, according to diplomatic sources close to her. The sources say Tsikhanouskaya and her delegation will address...
Chile Rejects New Constitution
Chilean voters have rejected a new constitution that would have been one of the world’s most progressive and that would have replaced a charter imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago. Chilean officials said that with 99% of Sunday’s plebiscite’s votes counted, more than 61%...
Voice of America
Chile Votes on Overhaul of Dictatorship-Era Constitution
SANTIAGO, CHILE — Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to choose whether to adopt a new constitution that aims to shift its market-driven society into one that is more welfare-based, while enacting broad institutional reforms. Although Chileans previously voted in droves for a rewrite of the current constitution...
Voice of America
Native American News Roundup, Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, 2022
Mary Peltola, an Alaska Yup’ik Native, has won a special election to become the first Alaska Native and the first Alaskan woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. “I am honored, humbled, and absolutely speechless,” Peltola posted on Facebook shortly after the results were announced. “Thank you, Alaska…Together, we overcame all odds and showed that Alaskans can come together––regardless of party affiliation––to put Alaska first.”
Voice of America
Film Opens Debate on Spy Who Leaked US Nuke Plans to Russia
VENICE — The little-known story of a teenage scientist who passed U.S. nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union is the subject of a new documentary that premiered at the Venice Film Festival this week. A Compassionate Spy, by celebrated U.S. filmmaker Steve James, hopes to reignite debate about nuclear...
Voice of America
Cubans Fleeing to US in Large Numbers
American immigration officials report a sharp increase during the past year of Cubans fleeing their country for the United States. Border protection officials say they stopped Cuban migrants trying to enter from Mexico almost 155,000 times from January to July, The Associated Press reports. Most of the migrants fly to...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Revokes Critical Newspaper’s License
More inspectors leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as fighting continues around the site. Russia has revoked the license of a newspaper that’s been highly critical of the Kremlin. How every day travelers are bringing aid to those that need it.
Voice of America
War Crimes Trial in Post-WWII Ukraine Unveiled at Venice Festival
Venise, Italy — Watching the powerful historical testament to the horrors of war and the depths of human cruelty in "The Kiev Trial" at the Venice Film Festival, it can seem that little has changed. The out-of-competition documentary by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa uses archival footage of a now-forgotten...
Voice of America
Soothing Despair - Red Cross Teams Tracing Ukraine Conflict Missing
Versoix, Switzerland — A beautiful old manor on the outskirts of Geneva seems the image of peace and tranquility, but inside the horrors of the war in Ukraine are ever present. Dozens of people, most speaking Ukrainian or Russian, are urgently working phones and computers to help locate and...
