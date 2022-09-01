Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Friday that its trade deficit narrowed slightly to $28.7 billion in August from a record high of $30 billion in the previous month. Here are the views of some analysts:. Barclays (LON:BARC) Bank:. "Though the August print marks a moderation from July's record trade...
UK's business minister says Truss will aim to get to 2.5% trend growth- FT
(Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday. Truss, who is the front-runner to become the next prime minister, will be "fiscally responsible" and...
German services sector stumbles as soaring inflation hits confidence - PMI
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's services sector contracted for a second month running in August as domestic demand came under pressure from soaring inflation and faltering confidence, a survey showed on Monday. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)'s final services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August fell to 47.7 from 49.7 the previous month....
Germany will stick to debt brake in 2023 despite new relief package - minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's constiutional debt brake will not be affected by a 65 billion euro ($64.68 billion) relief package to help citizens and companies cope with rising inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Sunday. Lindner said planned relief measures were possible within existing budget plans for 2022 and...
Mexico's president to strengthen anti-inflation plan
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan, as financial analysts warn of an upward trend. "It is likely that we will stay a little above inflation in the United...
EU races to shield industry as Russia gas stoppage shakes markets
LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -European gas prices surged, stocks slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia halted gas flows via a major pipeline, sending another shock wave through economies in the region still struggling to recover from the pandemic. European Union governments are pushing through multi-billion euro packages to prevent...
India set to become 3rd largest economy by 2029
Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) India is expected to become world's third largest economy by 2029 due to the path taken by the country since 2014, SBI (NS: SBI ) Ecowrap report said. The share of India's GDP is now at 3.5 per cent, as against 2.6 per cent in 2014 and is likely to cross 4 per cent in 2027, the current share of Germany in global GDP.
China policymakers see renewed urgency for economic support
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up the flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence points to a further loss of economic momentum. Senior officials from China's central bank and leading ministries warned...
Gazprom gas flows to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Monday
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said on Monday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a figure unchanged from Sunday. Gazprom gas flows to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Monday. UK's Truss promises to 'unshackle' City of London By Reuters...
European Energy Crisis Weighs On Markets
Jobs Recap: Sifting Through Key Data Last Week By Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT - Sep 05, 2022 3. Market took in a handful of labor market gauges While mixed, the data generally show a still-healthy picture CPI report is in the spotlight All eyes remain on how hot the jobs...
European Gas Prices Leap at Open After Russia Shuts Nord Stream Pipeline
Investing.com -- European natural gas futures leaped at the opening on Monday, after Russian gas monopoly Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) shut down the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, raising fears of a total shutdown of Russian supplies over the winter. The front-month Dutch TTF contract, which serves as a benchmark for northwest...
August Global Commentary: Hawkish Central Bank Rhetoric Sees World Markets Retreat
Global markets started August on a positive note, with the MSCI World Index rallying 3.5% into mid-month as it extended a c. 15% rally from its June lows. Unfortunately, sentiment turned aggressively in the back end of August, with markets reversing sharply to end the month lower (MSCI World -4.1% MoM). The start of August saw investor sentiment buoyed by corporate earnings, with the remaining c. 40% of S&P 500 companies reporting 2Q22 earnings in the first few weeks of August and continuing a trend of positive surprises as these companies, in aggregate, delivered earnings growth c. 4% ahead of expectations for the 2Q22 US earnings season.
Risk Aversion Sweeps Across Europe
European stock markets are plunging at the start of the week following a day of mixed trade in Asia, with Gazprom's (MCX:GAZP) announcement on Friday weighing heavily on the bloc. A bank holiday in the US often results in relatively quiet trade everywhere else but that’s certainly not looking the...
UK confirms $1.3bn of suspected fraud on COVID loan scheme
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government confirmed on Monday that around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) of small business loans made under a COVID-19 emergency lending scheme has already been classified as suspected fraud. Reuters first reported the figure on Friday, which gives the first firm indication of the potential...
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
Liz Truss to be New U.K. PM After Winning Conservative Leadership
Investing.com -- Liz Truss is to succeed Boris Johnson as the U.K.'s new Prime Minister, after winning a run-off for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party. Truss, currently Foreign Secretary, defeated her rival Rishi Sunak by a margin of 81,326 to 60,399, after fighting a campaign based on a promise of tax cuts and increased spending on defense.
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
Dollar Hits New 20-Year High as Euro Slumps on Energy Woes
Investing.com-- The U.S. dollar touched a new 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, benefiting from weakness in the euro amid a worsening energy crisis, while investors continued to bet on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a...
India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.72%
Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Metals, Capital Goods and Banking sectors led shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 0.72%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 0.75%. The best performers of the session on...
