Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Biden Hits the Campaign Trail on Labor Day, Renews Attacks on 'Extreme Right’
U.S. President Joe Biden marked the annual Labor Day holiday Monday by hitting the campaign trail in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to help Democrats in midterm elections and renewed his attacks on what he called the "extreme right" in American politics. He criticized Republicans who embrace what he called an "extreme...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Revokes Critical Newspaper’s License
More inspectors leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as fighting continues around the site. Russia has revoked the license of a newspaper that’s been highly critical of the Kremlin. How every day travelers are bringing aid to those that need it.
Film Opens Debate on Spy Who Leaked US Nuke Plans to Russia
VENICE — The little-known story of a teenage scientist who passed U.S. nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union is the subject of a new documentary that premiered at the Venice Film Festival this week. A Compassionate Spy, by celebrated U.S. filmmaker Steve James, hopes to reignite debate about nuclear...
Ukraine Calls for ‘Maximum Support’ to Avoid Effects of Russian Energy Cuts
Ukraine advocated Monday for “maximum support” for its efforts to defeat Russia in order to blunt economic effects on European allies, while Russia reiterated its blame on Western sanctions for disruptions of gas shipments to Germany. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia’s “military aggression against Ukrainians, energy...
Kenya’s Top Court Dismisses Challenges to Presidential Election
Nairobi — President-elect William Ruto said he will work to deliver for the Kenyan population, speaking after the country’s Supreme Court upheld his recent election win. The court unanimously dismissed claims by petitioners, including runner-up and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, that the vote was rigged. President-elect William...
Cubans Fleeing to US in Large Numbers
American immigration officials report a sharp increase during the past year of Cubans fleeing their country for the United States. Border protection officials say they stopped Cuban migrants trying to enter from Mexico almost 155,000 times from January to July, The Associated Press reports. Most of the migrants fly to...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 3
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:32 a.m.: Russia missed a Saturday deadline to resume operation of a major gas supply route to Germany, Reuters reports. The stoppage is making it difficult for Europe to stockpile enough fuel for the winter. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea, was supposed to resume running on Saturday after a 3-day stoppage to fix an oil leak. Moscow has blamed Western sanctions, imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hindering routine pipeline operations. European leaders accuse Russia of using gas as an economic weapon to retaliate against sanctions.
India Activist Gets Bail in 2002 Communal Riots Case
A day after India’s Supreme Court ordered the release on interim bail of Teesta Setalvad, the prominent Indian rights activist walked out of a jail in Ahmedabad, in the western state of Gujarat, Saturday. Gujarat police arrested Setalvad in June on accusations of criminal conspiracy, tutoring witnesses and fabrication...
War Crimes Trial in Post-WWII Ukraine Unveiled at Venice Festival
Venise, Italy — Watching the powerful historical testament to the horrors of war and the depths of human cruelty in "The Kiev Trial" at the Venice Film Festival, it can seem that little has changed. The out-of-competition documentary by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa uses archival footage of a now-forgotten...
Chile Rejects New Constitution
Chilean voters have rejected a new constitution that would have been one of the world’s most progressive and that would have replaced a charter imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago. Chilean officials said that with 99% of Sunday’s plebiscite’s votes counted, more than 61%...
Thousands Pay Last Respects to Gorbachev at Funeral Snubbed by Putin
Moscow — Thousands of Russians filed past the open casket of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, on Saturday with many saying they wanted to honor his memory as "a peacemaker" who dismantled totalitarianism and gave them their freedom. Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union from...
3 Green Card Holders Rescued From Afghanistan Arrive in US
Washington — Three U.S. green card holders rescued from Afghanistan by a Tampa, Florida-based nonprofit landed at JFK International Airport in New York earlier this week. The organization, Project Dynamo, said that the three Afghans have been hiding in Kabul for a year before being rescued “during a dangerous operation codenamed: SLINGSHOT 8,” the organization said via press release on Tuesday.
Iran Boosts Civil Defense, Lifts Anti-Aircraft Readiness
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran has equipped 51 of its cities with civil defense systems and boosted readiness at air defenses to thwart any possible foreign attack, military officials said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States. The civil defense equipment will...
G7 Finance Ministers Press Forward With Plan for Price Cap on Russian Oil
The finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed Friday to move forward with an unprecedented plan to cap the price of oil that Russia sells on global markets in order to limit the funds that Moscow uses to pay for the war in Ukraine. The price...
