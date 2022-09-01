Yankees reportedly calling up touted prospect Oswald Peraza

The Yankees are reportedly calling up hyped infield prospect Oswald Peraza with rosters expanding back to 28 players through the end of the regular season.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Peraza is getting the promotion to the big-league club that needs offense from its infielders in the worst way. Peraza was seen getting hugs in the Triple-A Scranton dugout shortly after hitting his 19th home run of the season.

Peraza, 22, came into Thursday's action slashing .258/.329/.440 at Triple-A this season, and will join Oswaldo Cabrera as the two look to inject more youthful energy into a Yankees team that went 10-18 in August, and has watched their division lead shrivel to six games.

Peraza has played shortstop and second base this season, two positions where the Yanks are currently getting nothing offensively. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres have combined to bat below .212 since the All-Star break, both posting an OPS under .600 in that span.

