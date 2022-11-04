East New York: next episode info, cast, trailer and everything we know about the crime drama

The TV world and the streaming universe are never short on crime dramas. However, with the arrival of East New York , would-be viewers are treated with a unique glimpse into what it means for a police department to enact community policing in today’s current climate. Leading the way for this new crop of New York officers is Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood played by Amanda Warren.

While Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood has the best intentions of paving the way for new policing tactics in the neighborhood that raised her, she quickly finds out that some officers in her squad are not as willing to change and some people in the community are not as willing to trust her motives. Naturally, that means she’ll have some tough times ahead.

By the way, did you hear the good news? Variety is reporting that the show has been picked up by CBS for a full season, which means you can breathe a sigh of relief and fully invest in the drama.

Here’s everything we know about East New York .

When is the next episode of East New York?

East New York season 1 is definitely a must-watch new show for the Fall 2022-2023 season. It offers a unique, yet very entertaining, twist on what TV watchers consider police procedural dramas.

The next new episode titled "Court on the Street" airs live at a special time on Sunday, November 6, at 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS. (Paramount Plus subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to live stream episodes as they air.)

Here is the synopsis for the episode:

"When a child goes missing, Haywood encourages Yenko to use his connection to a witness in the race to locate the young boy. Also, Chief Suarez lands in hot water after an arrest goes viral, and Sandeford unexpectedly crosses paths with an ex-girlfriend while on the job."

Check out the sneak peek of what's to come.

What is East New York about?

CBS describes the plot of East New York as the following:

"Amanda Warren stars as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make.

"Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez; Marvin Sandeford, a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian, a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko, Haywood’s gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales, an intuitive detective who can’t be intimidated; Andre Bentley, a trainee from an upper-middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan, the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood’s plan to bridge the gap between police and community. Regina Haywood has a vision: she and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community – they’ll also become part of it.”

East New York season 1 cast

Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits, East New York (Image credit: Scott McDermott / 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

What makes the East New York casting so remarkable is that the series marks the return of Jimmy Smits in a genre he does so well: crime dramas. Over the years, one of Smits' most popular roles was Detective Bobby Simone in the hit show NYPD Blues . It’s evident his character really resonated with viewers, as he played the officer for 10 years. Almost three decades since he debuted as Detective Simone, he now graces television screens as Chief John Suarez in the new series.

Below you’ll find all the series regulars and the roles they play.

Amanda Warren ( NCIS: New Orleans ) as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood

Jimmy Smits ( Obi-Wan Kenobi ) as Chief John Suarez

Ruben Santiago-Hudson ( Billions ) as Officer Marvin Sandeford

Kevin Rankin ( Claws ) as Detective Tommy Killian

Richard Kind ( The Goldbergs ) as Captain Stan Yenko

Elizabeth Rodriguez ( Orange Is the New Black ) as Detective Crystal Morales

Olivia Luccardi ( The Thing About Pam ) as Officer Brandy Quinlan

Lavel Schley ( Grown-ish ) as Officer Andre Bentley

East New York season 1 trailer

On September 16, CBS was kind enough to release an official trailer for the inaugural first season of the series. Take a look.

How to watch East New York season 1

East New York airs live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, the CBS network is also available to watch on several live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Episodes of East New York also become available to stream on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after they air.

To date, there is still no official word as to when the series will be making its UK debut. Once we receive more information, we’ll pass it along.