Former Sixers big man DeAndre Jordan named one of top 5 overrated players

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia 76ers big man DeAndre Jordan, now with the Denver Nuggets, has put together a solid career on paper. A second-round pick in 2008, he has an All-Star appearance under his belt and he has been named to an All-NBA team three times.

He has led the league in rebounding twice, and he has made an All-Defensive team twice. With career averages of 9.1 points and 10.3 rebounds, that is pretty good for a guy with his story.

However, some don’t view it that way. Jordan was named to the top five most overrated players list put together by Bleacher Report.

Here was the reasoning:

During the mid-2010s, DeAndre Jordan was one of the league’s more positively impactful centers. From 2012-13 through 2016-17, the Los Angeles Clippers were plus-9.5 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor and minus-1.3 when he was off.

A look under the hood on those numbers is revealing, though.

In the same stretch, L.A. was minus-1.9 points per 100 possessions when Jordan played without Chris Paul. That number is more in line with what we’ve seen from Jordan over the last five years.

Since 2017-18, Jordan’s teams are minus-3.4 points per 100 possessions when he plays and plus-1.8 when he doesn’t. Among the 1,002 players who’ve logged any time in an NBA game in those five seasons, Jordan’s raw plus-minus of minus-576 ranks 966th.

While those numbers are true and teams are better with him off the floor, it doesn’t change the fact that Jordan has accomplished quite a bit in his career. No matter what is said, the veteran can say he’s put together one helluva career.

IN THIS ARTICLE
