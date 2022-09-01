ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLKY.com

Ohio State hands Louisville volleyball its first loss of season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8 Ohio State University volleyball team beat No. 3 Louisville in four sets on Sunday afternoon inside L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. It was the Cards' first loss of the season. As a result, University of Louisville is now 5-1 overall this year. Meanwhile,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Louisville football off to doom and gloom start

Sorry, guys, but the beginning of the return of University of Louisville football to anything remotely resembling the glory days is a long way off. A 31-7 drubbing to Syracuse was something akin to a trip to the woodshed, a compete ass-whooping for the program, an embarrassing, humiliating start to the 2022 campaign. If one of the primary goals of coaches is to instill confidence going into the season, Coach Scott Satterfield’s staff achieved that goal. They had players and fans believing that UofL football had emerged from irrelevance, that the program was on the right track, and that Louisville was going to be competitive again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville football loses to Syracuse in season opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The University of Louisville's football team lost in their season opener against Syracuse University, 31-7. UofL running back Tiyon Evans ran 36 yards to score the team's only touchdown in the first quarter of the game. The Cards' next game is against the University of Central...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 season projection

As to be expected, Louisville's loss at Syracuse has had a negative impact on the ESPN Football Power Index projection for the team's season. Louisville is now ranked No. 59 in the latest FPI, a drop of 24 spots from a week prior, with the Cardinals forecast to finish 5-7. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games, but following the loss it gives the team just a 26.5 percent chance to finish the regular season with at .500 record.
LOUISVILLE, KY
AccuWeather

Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing

Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
LOUISVILLE, KY
shelbycountypost.com

Lions roar past Mohawks in debut of 8-man football in Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE -- With one mighty push, Nate Milbourn landed in the end zone and Waldron’s inaugural 8-man football team had its first touchdown. The Mohawks debuted Saturday night in Jeffersonville at Woehrle Fields against Rock Creek Academy as part of an Indiana High School Athletic Association pilot program. Waldron...
WALDRON, IN
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

10 Best Distilleries In Louisville KY You Must Visit

Are you ready to explore some of the best distilleries in Louisville, Kentucky? While The Kentucky Bourbon Trail and bourbon distilleries are most popular in The Bluegrass State, you can find a variety of distilleries to visit and enjoy during your visit. From bourbon and whiskey to gin and absinthe,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, KY

