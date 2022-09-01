Sorry, guys, but the beginning of the return of University of Louisville football to anything remotely resembling the glory days is a long way off. A 31-7 drubbing to Syracuse was something akin to a trip to the woodshed, a compete ass-whooping for the program, an embarrassing, humiliating start to the 2022 campaign. If one of the primary goals of coaches is to instill confidence going into the season, Coach Scott Satterfield’s staff achieved that goal. They had players and fans believing that UofL football had emerged from irrelevance, that the program was on the right track, and that Louisville was going to be competitive again.

