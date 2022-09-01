Read full article on original website
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Ohio State Decommit George Washington III
The guard from Dayton, who formerly played in the city of Louisville, decommitted from the Buckeyes on Monday.
Ohio State hands Louisville volleyball its first loss of season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8 Ohio State University volleyball team beat No. 3 Louisville in four sets on Sunday afternoon inside L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. It was the Cards' first loss of the season. As a result, University of Louisville is now 5-1 overall this year. Meanwhile,...
Louisville football off to doom and gloom start
Sorry, guys, but the beginning of the return of University of Louisville football to anything remotely resembling the glory days is a long way off. A 31-7 drubbing to Syracuse was something akin to a trip to the woodshed, a compete ass-whooping for the program, an embarrassing, humiliating start to the 2022 campaign. If one of the primary goals of coaches is to instill confidence going into the season, Coach Scott Satterfield’s staff achieved that goal. They had players and fans believing that UofL football had emerged from irrelevance, that the program was on the right track, and that Louisville was going to be competitive again.
Louisville football loses to Syracuse in season opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The University of Louisville's football team lost in their season opener against Syracuse University, 31-7. UofL running back Tiyon Evans ran 36 yards to score the team's only touchdown in the first quarter of the game. The Cards' next game is against the University of Central...
Louisville Makes Top Eight for '23 C Isaiah Miranda
The seven-footer from New England is one of the top centers in the Class of 2023.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 season projection
As to be expected, Louisville's loss at Syracuse has had a negative impact on the ESPN Football Power Index projection for the team's season. Louisville is now ranked No. 59 in the latest FPI, a drop of 24 spots from a week prior, with the Cardinals forecast to finish 5-7. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games, but following the loss it gives the team just a 26.5 percent chance to finish the regular season with at .500 record.
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
Lions roar past Mohawks in debut of 8-man football in Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE -- With one mighty push, Nate Milbourn landed in the end zone and Waldron’s inaugural 8-man football team had its first touchdown. The Mohawks debuted Saturday night in Jeffersonville at Woehrle Fields against Rock Creek Academy as part of an Indiana High School Athletic Association pilot program. Waldron...
Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford discuss U of L's blowout loss, the problems that need addressed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Upon further review, things don’t look a whole lot better. The morn…
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
10 Best Distilleries In Louisville KY You Must Visit
Are you ready to explore some of the best distilleries in Louisville, Kentucky? While The Kentucky Bourbon Trail and bourbon distilleries are most popular in The Bluegrass State, you can find a variety of distilleries to visit and enjoy during your visit. From bourbon and whiskey to gin and absinthe,...
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
LIST: What to do in the Louisville area this Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're sticking around the Louisville area for the Labor Day holiday weekend, then there are plenty of things to do ranging from shopping to music to experiencing the cultures of the world all in one place to getting fit and active. Check out a few...
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southern Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday, and an area in southern Indiana got hit particularly hard. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana, Brushy Fork Creek Road northeast of Madison was impacted by a devastating flash flood.
Family-formed autism organization in Louisville holding its largest fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FEAT of Louisville is holding its largest fundraiser of the year later this month. FEAT stands for Families for Effective Autism Treatment, and the "Night Among the Stars Gala" benefits helps to fund many of the organization's mission. The group was formed by families who started...
