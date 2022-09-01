ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 4, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave Odyssey to offer state’s first AP African American history course Labor Day weekend in Delaware: Here’s what to know Judge tosses 1 McGuiness conviction, upholds 2 others Culture Libraries test tech allowing patrons to self-checkout The Point ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Kent County

My take: Task of watering ‘broadband deserts’ gets underway. An ambitious program to bring broadband internet to areas of the state is getting underway. Three of the four cable companies operating in Delaware will share in the nearly $45 million grant that is part of a $110 million program announced earlier, Fierce Telecom reported. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. (Graphic from the State of Delaware) Comcast will get $33...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Tom Nixon to manage Grotto Pizza in Camden

Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Tom Nixon to general manager of the restaurant group’s Camden location. “Tom is experienced in multiple facets of the hospitality industry,” Gosnear said. “He is an excellent role model and inspiring leader.”. Nixon...
CAMDEN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
wjbr.com

Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware

Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers

Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Two injured in shooting on Delaware State University campus

Two Delaware State University students were injured in an on-campus shooting early Saturday morning in Dover. The students were taken to a hospital for further treatment. University police and local law enforcement are investigating. No details on the condition of the students were releassed. University President Dr. Tony Allen issued...
DOVER, DE
wjbr.com

Free Coffee For Delaware Teachers All September Long

Back to school is here and our educators need fuel. That’s why Wawa is giving away free coffee for Delaware teachers all September long. You have to love a fresh brewed hot coffee in the morning. There is really nothing like it. WaWa is one of the leading providers...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Ud#Delaware Business Now
the University of Delaware

Delaware State University shooting incident

Early this morning, two Delaware State University students were injured in a reported shooting on the DSU campus in Dover. We are truly saddened to hear this terrible news. Based on information available at this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the University of Delaware campus communities in Dover, Newark or other locations in the state. If necessary, alerts to the UD community will be sent via the LiveSafe app.
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths

A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond Hill Road approaching the intersection with Rankin Road. At the same time, a male pedestrian was walking in the roadway on Polly Drummond Hill Road and entered into the path of the Jeep. As a result, the front of the Grand Cherokee struck the male subject while he was in the roadway.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delays possible as major construction gets underway on Delaware Memorial Bridge

Those stretching out their Labor Day holiday may see delays on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Work to prepare for phase one of a major construction project to rehabilitate the bridge deck (driving surface) of the New Jersey bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge (DMB) will begin on September 5 . Once the initial setup of lane closures is complete, two right lanes of the northbound span will be continuously closed until just before the Thanksgiving holiday period.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Newark Man Struck And Killed Saturday Evening

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on September 3, 2022, in the Newark area as William King, 40, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

2 students at Delaware State University shot following robbery, officials say

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Just days after the first day of school,  a shooting injured two Delaware State University students. They're both recovering at the hospital.It's been less than a week since classes started at DSU, but students are already concerned for their safety after an early morning shooting on Saturday. "Yes, it happened, but the positive side is we didn't lose a life, so yes, we're still able to celebrate. Yes, we are celebrating that the people that got injured, are still able to go on with their life and still be able to survive," Darrel Muchison Jr., a junior...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Primaries set in state, Sussex

Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Early voting underway in Delaware’s primary election

Even though Delaware’s primary election isn’t until Sept. 13, about 773 Delawareans have already cast their vote at one of the state’s 13 early voting locations. The 2022 primary is the first full-scale election to allow early voting. The state allowed early voting once before during the 4th Representative District special election in March. House Bill 38, which authorized the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents charged up over solar changes

A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy