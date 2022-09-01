Read full article on original website
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 4, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave Odyssey to offer state’s first AP African American history course Labor Day weekend in Delaware: Here’s what to know Judge tosses 1 McGuiness conviction, upholds 2 others Culture Libraries test tech allowing patrons to self-checkout The Point ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Kent County
My take: Task of watering ‘broadband deserts’ gets underway. An ambitious program to bring broadband internet to areas of the state is getting underway. Three of the four cable companies operating in Delaware will share in the nearly $45 million grant that is part of a $110 million program announced earlier, Fierce Telecom reported. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. (Graphic from the State of Delaware) Comcast will get $33...
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Cape Gazette
Tom Nixon to manage Grotto Pizza in Camden
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Tom Nixon to general manager of the restaurant group’s Camden location. “Tom is experienced in multiple facets of the hospitality industry,” Gosnear said. “He is an excellent role model and inspiring leader.”. Nixon...
wjbr.com
Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware
Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
wjbr.com
WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers
Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Two injured in shooting on Delaware State University campus
Two Delaware State University students were injured in an on-campus shooting early Saturday morning in Dover. The students were taken to a hospital for further treatment. University police and local law enforcement are investigating. No details on the condition of the students were releassed. University President Dr. Tony Allen issued...
wjbr.com
Free Coffee For Delaware Teachers All September Long
Back to school is here and our educators need fuel. That’s why Wawa is giving away free coffee for Delaware teachers all September long. You have to love a fresh brewed hot coffee in the morning. There is really nothing like it. WaWa is one of the leading providers...
the University of Delaware
Delaware State University shooting incident
Early this morning, two Delaware State University students were injured in a reported shooting on the DSU campus in Dover. We are truly saddened to hear this terrible news. Based on information available at this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the University of Delaware campus communities in Dover, Newark or other locations in the state. If necessary, alerts to the UD community will be sent via the LiveSafe app.
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths
A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond Hill Road approaching the intersection with Rankin Road. At the same time, a male pedestrian was walking in the roadway on Polly Drummond Hill Road and entered into the path of the Jeep. As a result, the front of the Grand Cherokee struck the male subject while he was in the roadway.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delays possible as major construction gets underway on Delaware Memorial Bridge
Those stretching out their Labor Day holiday may see delays on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Work to prepare for phase one of a major construction project to rehabilitate the bridge deck (driving surface) of the New Jersey bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge (DMB) will begin on September 5 . Once the initial setup of lane closures is complete, two right lanes of the northbound span will be continuously closed until just before the Thanksgiving holiday period.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Newark Man Struck And Killed Saturday Evening
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on September 3, 2022, in the Newark area as William King, 40, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the...
2 students at Delaware State University shot following robbery, officials say
DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Just days after the first day of school, a shooting injured two Delaware State University students. They're both recovering at the hospital.It's been less than a week since classes started at DSU, but students are already concerned for their safety after an early morning shooting on Saturday. "Yes, it happened, but the positive side is we didn't lose a life, so yes, we're still able to celebrate. Yes, we are celebrating that the people that got injured, are still able to go on with their life and still be able to survive," Darrel Muchison Jr., a junior...
wdiy.org
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Announces $15 Million for Delaware River Watershed
Removing dams to restore fish passages. Conserving marsh habitat for endangered birds. Creating recreational trails. These are the kinds of projects getting help this year from the Delaware Watershed Conservation and Delaware River Restoration funds. WHYY’s Zoe Read has more on the grants administered by the National Fish and Wildlife...
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
Early voting underway in Delaware’s primary election
Even though Delaware’s primary election isn’t until Sept. 13, about 773 Delawareans have already cast their vote at one of the state’s 13 early voting locations. The 2022 primary is the first full-scale election to allow early voting. The state allowed early voting once before during the 4th Representative District special election in March. House Bill 38, which authorized the ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents charged up over solar changes
A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.
