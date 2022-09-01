'It Will Take Time & Effort': Britney Spears' Teen Sons Break Silence On Fractured Relationship Ahead Of K-Fed's Bombshell Interview

MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

After non-stop family drama played out for the world to see, Britney Spears ' teenage sons are set to speak out for the first time about their strained relationship with the pop star in an explosive new interview set to air tomorrow, Radar can confirm .

The boys, fathered by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline , shared their side of the story with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak .

@britneyspears/Instagram

Their sit-down segment on ITV news came after K-Fed sent shockwaves by revealing that Sean Preston and Jayden hadn't seen Spears in months, also claiming they decided not to attend her star-studded wedding to husband Sam Asghari in June.

Despite their fractured bond at this time, both of the boys are hopeful they can reconcile with their famous mother. Jayden said there is "no hate" in his heart.

"I 100 percent think this can be fixed," he shared, according to the Daily Mail . "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

In another statement to Spears directly, he said, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you . Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again." Jayden's brother was noted to be camera-shy but engaged in the conversation.

Meanwhile, Jayden got candid about growing up in the limelight while reflecting on the moment he learned of Spears' mega-success.

"I came to the realization of how famous she was and how successful she is as a person and that inspired me," he said.

mega

Jayden also touched on Spears and Asghari's nuptials, stating, "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

The boys currently share a home with their former dancer father and his wife, Victoria . Jayden referred to it as his " safe place ."

During the interview, Jayden even discussed his mom's 13-year conservatorship going on "too long," and how it shaped her relationship with their grandfather, Jamie .

"Jamie doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart," the teen claimed. "He was just trying to be a father."

Looking ahead, K-Fed will also be speaking out in another bombshell interview with 60 Minutes Australia airing Sunday after Spears' lawyer slammed him for leaking private videos of the pop star to call out her parenting skills.

mega

"Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

"The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons are inexplicable , decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children."