'It Will Take Time & Effort': Britney Spears' Teen Sons Break Silence On Fractured Relationship Ahead Of K-Fed's Bombshell Interview

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

After non-stop family drama played out for the world to see, Britney Spears ' teenage sons are set to speak out for the first time about their strained relationship with the pop star in an explosive new interview set to air tomorrow, Radar can confirm .

The boys, fathered by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline , shared their side of the story with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak .

@britneyspears/Instagram

Their sit-down segment on ITV news came after K-Fed sent shockwaves by revealing that Sean Preston and Jayden hadn't seen Spears in months, also claiming they decided not to attend her star-studded wedding to husband Sam Asghari in June.

Despite their fractured bond at this time, both of the boys are hopeful they can reconcile with their famous mother. Jayden said there is "no hate" in his heart.

"I 100 percent think this can be fixed," he shared, according to the Daily Mail . "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

In another statement to Spears directly, he said, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you . Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again." Jayden's brother was noted to be camera-shy but engaged in the conversation.

Meanwhile, Jayden got candid about growing up in the limelight while reflecting on the moment he learned of Spears' mega-success.

"I came to the realization of how famous she was and how successful she is as a person and that inspired me," he said.

mega

Jayden also touched on Spears and Asghari's nuptials, stating, "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

The boys currently share a home with their former dancer father and his wife, Victoria . Jayden referred to it as his " safe place ."

During the interview, Jayden even discussed his mom's 13-year conservatorship going on "too long," and how it shaped her relationship with their grandfather, Jamie .

"Jamie doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart," the teen claimed. "He was just trying to be a father."

Looking ahead, K-Fed will also be speaking out in another bombshell interview with 60 Minutes Australia airing Sunday after Spears' lawyer slammed him for leaking private videos of the pop star to call out her parenting skills.

mega

"Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

"The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons are inexplicable , decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children."

Comments / 22

kamryn
4d ago

She doesn’t have to invite the whole family to HER wedding. She invited only her two sons because that’s who she cared about and wanted to enjoy the memories with. Her family doesn’t give a crap about her, neither does her father. Nobody will understand the mental abuse she endured because all they see is someone’s fake facade they put on claiming she is the “mentally unstable” when really- she is a victim and has been used and drug through the dirt. So glad she has her life back. If her kids wanna be in her life perfect. But they need to respect their mother.

Reply(4)
62
conservative-newsie
4d ago

This is sad. Why does it sound like the father has meticulously alienated his children from their mother. The boys parroting the father’s “concern” for her mental health seems like a pretty big red flag. I hope she can push for reunification counseling that doesn’t include the father.

Reply
25
Cecile medford
3d ago

I sm so excited for Britney when the DAY COMES, when ALIMONY ENDS for Kevin Federline & when CHILD SUPPORT ENDS for those two boys. When that happens, the Spears & Federline's will no longer acknowledge those two boys, mark my words.

Reply
11
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely knows a thing or two about family drama. Her rocky relationships with both of her sisters have played out on the Bravo series since its debut in 2010. The first five seasons of the show featured both her and her older sister Kim Richards as full-time […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'

Clearing the air. Last week, Britney Spears took aim at a local Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her and Sam Asghari exchange vows at the venue. The house of worship denied her accusations, insisting they were never asked about the matter, but now, the 40-year-old singer has taken to social media to double down on her story. "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked," her Instagram post began. "I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

‘I Don’t Believe In God Anymore’: Britney Spears Posts 2-Minute Recording Speaking To Son Jayden As Public Family Fight Intensifies

Britney Spears didn’t hold back her feelings when responding to her 15-year-old son Jayden’s recent interview, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 40-year-old pop star released a 2-minute recording where she explained how she felt about Jayden defending Britney's father, Jamie. Britney has accused her father of abusive behavior during her 13-year-old conservatorship. Her legal team has continued to investigate Jamie’s management of her finances. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed he only had Britney’s best interest at heart. In an interview with 60 Minutes in Australia, Jayden said about Jamie, “He was trying to be like...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'The Whole World Is Against Her': Wendy Williams Is ‘Heartbroken’ Oprah Winfrey Is Helping Archenemy Sherri Shepherd

Former talk show host Wendy Williams is very upset her replacement Sherri Shepherd is getting guidance from television legend Oprah Winfrey.“Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” sources tell Radar. Shepherd confirmed that during preparation for the launch of her daytime on Sept. 12, Winfrey called the new host to offer her advice.“It feels like the whole world is against Wendy," insiders revealed to RadarOnine.com. "Wendy had to beg reality stars to...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

