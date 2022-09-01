The 10 college football storylines we're watching across state of Michigan

September has arrived and football is in the air; the cider mills and pumpkin spice lattes can wait.

After nine months without a snap involving the state’s college football teams, the season kicks off Thursday night when Central Michigan travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State.

Michigan State hosts Western Michigan on Friday night, Eastern Michigan hosts Eastern Kentucky on Friday as well, and Michigan football kicks off its season Saturday vs. Colorado State at the Big House.

The 2021 season saw everything from national champions and Football Bowl Division rushing leaders to Big Ten champions and rivalry game thrillers. So what about 2022?

Here are 10 narratives worth watching in The Mitten.

1. Michigan’s coordinator carousel

Michigan won the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2004. But the offseason has seen much change.

As Jim Harbaugh discussed joining the Minnesota Vikings, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis left for the same job at Miami (Florida), and defensive coordinator Mike McDonald returned to the Baltimore Ravens.

How much will those changes impact the Wolverines? Michigan has co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss, after Gattis had been solely responsible for the play calling.

The Wolverines seem to have a top-three situation in the Big Ten at both running back (Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards) and receiver (Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, Andrel Anthony, Roman Wilson and A.J. Henning), so finding a way to best showcase that talent will be key.

2. Quarterback conundrum

Harbaugh resents the old adage, "if you have two quarterbacks you have no quarterbacks."

But the Wolverines have, at minimum, a conundrum on how to handle the position.

Choosing between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy is a decision that may make or break the Wolverines’ season as they look to defend their conference title.

In 2021, McNamara was the unquestioned starter, with McCarthy coming in as largely a running threat.

McNamara is slated to start Week 1 and McCarthy in Week 2 against Hawaii. Michigan still wants to lean on its offensive line and running game, but eventually will need to win a game by throwing the ball.

How Harbaugh handles the quarterback job, assuming it doesn’t create a riff in the locker room, is the single largest factor for Michigan.

3. The rivalry game

It’s never too early to look ahead to the Michigan vs. Michigan State game, with this year’s contest coming Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor.

MSU has won both meetings during the Mel Tucker era, but Michigan still won the league title — the first time this century the loser of this game still won the conference championship.

MSU’s 37-33 victory last October came when both teams were undefeated and ranked in the top 10, however neither team started ranked a season ago. Both begin this season in the top 15.

The ramifications of this game, as always, will be huge. Should Michigan win, after Mel Tucker’s 10-year $95 million contract extension, questions of if MSU will catch up to Michigan could abound.

Should the Spartans win, bringing Tucker to 3-0 against Harbaugh, critics could begin declaring Michigan's 2021 an anomaly, which could create problems in Ann Arbor.

4. The last year of Thorne to Reed

That Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed grew up together is almost as well-known as the childhood ties between Matthew Stafford and Clayton Kershaw.

And while nobody will miss that as a talking point each game, MSU fans will miss the connection they have on the field. This is the last season the two will play together in East Lansing. Can this combination go from great to one of the best in the country?

Reed had 1,026 receiving yards last year on 59 catches — 17.4 yards per reception — and 10 touchdowns. Should he stay healthy, he seems likely to improve on each of those numbers.

Thorne and Reed could be considered among the great quarterback-wideout combinations in recent MSU history, on par with Kirk Cousins to B.J. Cunningham, and Connor Cook to Tony Lippett or Aaron Burbridge.

5. Michigan State’s entire defense

To use Tucker’s words, MSU was “dead-ass last” in pass defense a season ago.

So what will happen this year? “Well, we can’t be worse,” he joked at Big Ten media days.

While he was in a laughing mood in late July, he won't be should MSU continue to struggle. That starts up front by getting to the quarterback, so the Spartans invested heavily in defensive line coaching with Marco Coleman and pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan.

MSU hit the transfer portal to acquire talent in the front seven with DE Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and linebackers Aaron Brule (Mississippi St.) and Khris Bogle (Florida) to help Jeff Pietrowski and Brandon Wright. That should add a lot of speed in addition to a middle of the line understatedly deep with Jacob Slade, Simeon Barrow, Jalen Hunt and Itayvion Brown.

This will help the secondary, which returns captain Xavier Henderson, Angelo Grose, Ronald Williams and Chester Kimbrough, and adds lengthy Georgia transfer Ameer Speed.