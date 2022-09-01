Husker Mash: Thompson likes the sideline feedback, strong TV ratings for Nebraska game, discipline test ahead

It must feel like an amplified version of a 2-minute drill. The clock probably seems the most daunting opponent of all to everyone within the Husker operation. They're trying to get a bunch of parts lined up just so, and possibly they are (though not assuredly) very good parts. But if this part goes this way and that part goes that way for a few too many weeks – well, Scott Frost knows what the scoreboard reads and that he's far removed from Year 1 even if that's the story for a bunch of key coaches and players on this team.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO