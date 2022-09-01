Husker Mash: Thompson likes the sideline feedback, strong TV ratings for Nebraska game, discipline test ahead

Read full article on original website
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost updates Nebraska's plans for Rahmir Johnson in 2022
Scott Frost and the Huskers rebounded over the weekend with a win over North Dakota. While it was not always easy, Anthony Grant established himself as the lead running back with a huge effort. Unfortunately, Rahmir Johnson continues to get edged out of the backfield picture. After leading all Husker...
Scott Frost talks progress and work ahead after two games
Nebraska sits at 1-1 with a pair of non-conference tuneups left on the schedule. Next up is Georgia Southern this Saturday in Lincoln, and Husker head coach Scott Frost met with the media on Labor Day to preview the matchup and take stock of where the Huskers sit after two games.
Nebraska Football: Jim Harbaugh is right about players sharing the spoils
When it comes to Nebraska football players and all the players in the Big Ten and beyond, Jim Harbaugh is right that they should get a part of the massive revenue income coming to the conference thanks to its new TV contract. Believe me when I say it gives me no joy to say Jim Harbaugh is right about anything.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball will match up top-20 teams
It will be No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha, marking the Huskers' first match this season against a ranked opponent. Both teams stayed in the same spot from the previous week in Monday's AVCA poll. Nebraska is 5-0 this season, and Creighton is 5-1.
BC's Breakdown: Time a formidable foe for Husker team trying to merge parts on the go
It must feel like an amplified version of a 2-minute drill. The clock probably seems the most daunting opponent of all to everyone within the Husker operation. They're trying to get a bunch of parts lined up just so, and possibly they are (though not assuredly) very good parts. But if this part goes this way and that part goes that way for a few too many weeks – well, Scott Frost knows what the scoreboard reads and that he's far removed from Year 1 even if that's the story for a bunch of key coaches and players on this team.
saturdaytradition.com
Adrian Martinez, former Nebraska QB, reminiscent of time with Huskers: 'I wish them nothing but success'
Adrian Martinez may be at Kansas State now, but he still has plenty of respect for Nebraska. He still checks up on the Cornhuskers when he can per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald. Martinez had 53 yards passing in his debut with Kansas State. The Wildcats went on to...
Thot Doc’s Brain Droppings on the Nebraska-North Dakota Football Game
Huskers held for a half before Hawks handled by Grant’s gains and Palmer’s paws
klkntv.com
Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Remains Undefeated
Nicklin Hames was the starting setter with Kennedi Orr coming in three rotations later. Nebraska ran a two setter offense tonight. This option allowed Orr to set but also watch and learn while she was out. This allows her to get immediate feedback from the coaches when she comes to the bench.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans
LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
kmaland.com
College Football (9/3): Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State grab first wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa found a unique way to score only seven points, Iowa State and Kansas State rolled and Nebraska pulled away for win Saturday. Iowa State (1-0): Iowa State rolled to a 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri (0-1). Hunter Dekkers threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson caught eight balls for 128 yards and three scores. Jirehl Brock had a stellar showing on the ground with 104 yards and a score on 16 hauls. DeShawn Hanika also caught a touchdown.
Husker Hour: Football Concerns, Volleyball Dominance
Nebraska’s mainstream fall programs began their seasons in very different ways
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin.
1011now.com
Husker fans return in force for first home game of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of home games means business is booming, especially in downtown Lincoln. Husker game day makes Memorial Stadium the third largest city in Nebraska, holding over 90,000 thousand fans. But before those fans file into the stands, they flock to local stores, bars and restaurants.
thebestmix1055.com
FB: Fourth Quarter Score Propels Warriors to Win in Watchorn-McLaughlin Rivalry Game
FREMONT, Neb. – Coming off an offensive outburst a week ago, Midland University had to earn everything they got on the gridiron on Saturday as they battle Hastings College in the annual Watchorn-McLaughlin Rivalry Game. The Warriors scored bookend touchdowns to prevail 14-10 in their Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) opener and retain the rivalry trophy for the seventh straight season.
The Nebraska City News Press
Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection
Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
North Platte Telegraph
Saturday kickoff times mean either a good Friday night in the bars or for Lincoln hotels
If you’re running a bar in downtown Lincoln on the Friday before a Nebraska football game, you want to see the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. If you’re in the hotel business, you want to see that kickoff time at 11 a.m. That’s how local business owners consider Husker...
3 News Now
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
