ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Organizers preparing for Maryland Cycling Classic

By Cristina Mendez
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zv3ED_0hekj7Fj00

Organizers preparing for Maryland Cycling Classic 00:44

BALTIMORE -- Preparations are underway ahead of the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic.

The professional cycling race kicks off Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Kelly Benefits in Sparks, Md. After riding around northern Baltimore County, cyclists will enter central Baltimore for a circuit around 4:30 p.m. The race is expected to wrap up around 6 p.m. near Pratt Street and Market Place.

The 120-mile race will feature 16 teams of world-class professional cyclists from more than 20 countries. Some of the cyclists include recent Tour de France stage winners, Olympians and national champions.

Officials want residents to plan for road closures and parking restrictions.

The first leg of the race will be in Baltimore County. Cyclists will leave Sparks and travel up toward the Maryland-Pennsylvania line and around part of the Prettyboy Reservoir before taking Falls Road into Baltimore City.

"We're gonna try to minimize those impacts as much as possible, so for example: along Falls Road, there will be what's called a 'rolling closure' so as the cyclists go through traffic will be restored immediately because the cyclists aren't going to return back to that stretch of the course way," said Baltimore City DOT Traffic Division Chief, William Haynes.

From Falls Road, participants will turn left on Lanvale Street to enter the city circuit portion of the race.

The City of Baltimore notes that during this event, cyclists will make 4 1/2 laps around the 7 1/2-mile city circuit, which will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Closures are expected to start around 1:30 p.m. and will be fully shut down by 4 p.m.

The following roads in the city will be closed Sunday from 1:30-6 p.m

- Falls Road between Lake Avenue and St. Paul Street
- Lombard Street between Light Street and Hopkins Plaza
- Lombard Stree t between President Street and Gay Street
- St. Paul Street between Lafayette Avenue and W. Lombard Street
- Water Street between Market Place and S. Frederick Street
- Pratt Street between Hopkins Plaza and Central Avenue (partial closure on Saturday, full closure on Sunday)
- Central Avenue between Madison Street and Dock Street (segments)
- Dock Street between Central Avenue and S. Caroline Street
- Caroline Street between Dock Street and Fleet Street
- Fleet Street between S. Caroline Street and Broadway
- Broadway between E. Baltimore Street and Fleet Street (southbound only)
- Baltimore Street between E. Broadway and N. Central Avenue
- Madison Street between N. Central Avenue and N. Calvert Street (segments)
- Hillen Street between E. Madison Street and Fallsway
- Fallsway between Hillen Street and E. Madison Street
- Calvert Street between E. Madison Street and Federal Street
- Federal Street between N. Calvert Street and Barclay Street
- Barclay Street between Federal Street and Lafayette Avenue
- Lafayette Avenue between Barclay Street and St. Paul Street

All roadways will be reopened as soon as possible.

There will also be some parking restrictions starting Friday, Sept. 2.

Ahead of the event, Maryland Cycling Class partnered with UnitedHealthcare Thursday afternoon to give away 50 bikes to students during a visit to James McHenry Elementary and Middle School.

The current U.S. Professional National Champion, Kyle Murphy, along with volunteers spent time fitting helmets, gifting bikes and talking about bike safety with students. Murphy will participate in the race Sunday.

"Try to remind yourself that it's bigger than you, it's bigger than the race. You have a community out there that will hopefully get inspired," said Murphy.

For other students looking to learn, the Maryland Cycling Classic developed a bike and helmet safety curriculum that will be available to students throughout Baltimore City and County online.

From 4-7 p.m., 'Bike Jam' was held at Patterson Park near the Pulaski Monument, with a family-friendly one-mile bike ride for cyclists of all ages. The event included a helmet safety clinic where up to 200 children could be fitted for a free bike helmet on site.

For more information, including the race route plus where to spectate from Baltimore City and County, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

40K lined the streets to watch the Maryland Cycling Classic, organizers say

BALTIMORE - An estimated 40,000 people came into Baltimore On Sunday to watch some of the best cyclists in the world compete in the Maryland Cycling Classic.A day later, organizers are saying the event was a huge success for Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "Coming off the weekend and the race, the riders are just boasting about how great the ride was," said Terry Hasseltine, executive director of the Maryland Sports Commission.The Maryland Cycling Classic is the only American road race this year that is sanctioned by the UCI, the cycling world's governing body. Fans came from all over...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside

BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

DPW issues Boil Water Advisory for parts of Baltimore after E. coli detected

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Public Works has issued a Boil Water Advisory for parts of Baltimore and Baltimore County after E. coli was identified in water samples taken in several West Baltimore buildings.The bacteria was identified at a firehouse and two police facilities in the 9th District, which includes the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. No illnesses have been reported. A Required Required Boil Water Advisory is in effect for areas within the following boundaries: Riggs Avenue to W. Franklin Street from north to south and Carey Street to Pulaski Street from east to west.About 1,500 residential and commercial...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Cycling Classic celebrates race winners

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Cycling Classic cycling race celebrated four winners following a 120-mile race that spanned across part of Baltimore County and into Baltimore City on Sunday.Cycling race staff announced on Twitter that professional cyclist Sep Vanmarcke won the race. Meanwhile, Andrea Piccolo landed the title of "best young rider" along with Quinn Simmons, cycling race staff said.Among the 16 teams of world-class professional cyclists from more than 20 countries, Nickolas Zukows was acknowledged as "most aggressive, according to cycling race staff.Some of the cyclists include recent Tour de France stage winners, Olympians and national champions.Cyclists started in Sparks, Maryland, and traveled into Baltimore City via Falls Road.They made 4 1/2 laps around the 7 1/2-mile city circuit.Baltimore City Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer congratulated Vanmarcke on Twitter.Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Scott expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the event."We're honored to have welcomed this world class sporting event to Baltimore and are looking forward to more opportunities to showcase Baltimore as a great sports city," Scott said on Twitter. "What a big win for Baltimore!"  
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Sparks, MD
Sports
City
Sparks, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Baltimore County, MD
Sports
CBS Baltimore

City's historic ships share the spotlight during Maryland Fleet Week

BALTIMORE - The USS Constellation is a staple in Baltimore's Inner Harbor and the last sail-only warship designed and built by the U.S. Navy."Just to be able to get on and walk around and feel like you're back in history, it's really fun," said Ben Steinberg as he walked around the deck with his family. This week, the Constellation will be joined by some of its modern day comrades for the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. "We're so excited to have the Navy coming up, Coast Guard, Army ships, we've got planes flying over," said Chris Rowsom,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Advocates aim to diversify Annapolis sailing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Barefoot and in borrowed life jackets, Jayden Hill and Rondell Franklin leaned back in their 12-foot dinghy, skimming alongside the sleek yachts and sightseeing boats of the Chesapeake Bay.Neither had sailed before this summer, nor been so close to the Naval Academy's rocky sea wall, the fenced-in luxury homes or the secluded private beaches of their unequal hometown. Yet as they let out their sails, turning back toward Annapolis, both boys looked as comfortable as if they were chilling on a couch."It's an incredible feeling," said Rondell, 14, a soon-to-be high school freshman who lives in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Property owner finds human remains in backyard of W. Baltimore home

BALTIMORE - A property owner found human remains in the backyard of a West Baltimore home while clearing out overgrowth Sunday. The owner had not been to the property in the 1700 block of W. Lexington Street for at least a year. Work was being done to clear overgrown grass and clean up debris, according to the Baltimore Police Department.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will now conduct a forensic examination on the remains to determine the cause of death. A neighbor who lives in the same block said the condition of the home and the smell coming from it had been reported to the city for months. "Putrid smell... smelled like a dead animal. I called the city to see what was going on. I called the city countless times," she said.The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation shows the property was sold in March 2020. WJZ has attempted to contact both of the listed property owners but so far no comment has been given. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call detectives at (410)-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered afternoon storms

BALTIMORE--- Happy Labor Day! It will be cloudy but warm until the rain arrives this afternoon, so you might want to grill early. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees, but the Baltimore area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m.  Heavy rain and storms are moving in from the west. Dewpoints and humidity levels have been creeping up for the past few days, supplying an abundance of moisture for this system to use as fuel. Late lunch and early dinner hours will see the leading edge of the front inching towards Central Maryland and draping across the northern borders.There are flood concerns in western portions of the state through tomorrow morning, An Areal Flood Watch is in effect from Noon through 6 a.m. for Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.Heavy rain will likely be over us during the overnight and Tuesday morning rush hours.   Tonight, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm with patchy fog between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. the low will be around 72. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similarly cloudy and wet. The high is near 83 Tuesday with a 60% chance for rain. 
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mchenry
CBS Baltimore

Lexington Market's East building gets celebratory sendoff in downtown Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore is officially saying goodbye to one of its longtime features: the East Market at Lexington Market."Today is our final day here at the East Market of Lexington Market," Paul Ruppert, the president of Baltimore Public Markets, said.But after 70 years, Lexington Market sent off its East Market building with a celebration on Saturday."It's very nostalgic," Steve Cho, the owner of Sausage Master, said. "I'm going to miss the daily routine of just kind of coming in the morning and saying hi to other vendors."For many decades, the space housed one of Baltimore's most iconic...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist killed following crash in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Curtis Bay on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a vehicular collision around 4:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a motorcyclist laying on the ground, roughly 100 feet away from his motorcycle, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site and declared the man dead, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to authorities.Police could not say whether the crash solely involved the motorcycle or if a second party had been involved in the crash.Anyone with information about the events surrounding the crash should contact detectives at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patterson Park#Volunteers#Fleet Street#Vehicular Traffic
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A beautiful holiday weekend despite storms on the horizon

BALTIMORE--  The beautiful holiday weekend continues with Sunday being pleasantly warm and slightly humid. Persistent moisture is streaming from the south and will result in scattered to numerous showers and possible thunderstorms; especially this afternoon and evening in far western counties.Monday, the holiday will start off beautifully but more clouds will roll in as the day goes on, increasing the chance for storms.Wet weather will stick around until Wednesday. Sunshine  is expected to roll back in as the work week comes to a close; making way for a stunningly sunny weekend. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Much of central MD under Flood Watch until Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE - Most counties in the Baltimore region are under a Flood Watch until Tuesday at 2 p.m.The National Weather Service issued the watch, which goes into effect at 4 a.m., for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick and Prince George's counties, as well as Baltimore City. Some areas around the city could see between 1 1/2-3 inches of rain.As First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara reported in Monday night's forecast, rainfall is expected to pick up starting about midnight.Heavier downpours will cover the region about 4 or 5 a.m."So that is not as good news as you are starting to plan your Tuesday morning," she said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting on school property in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a Mergenthaler High School student on school property, according to authorities.The teen suspect allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden just after school dismissal on Friday, around 2:55 p.m., police said.The confrontation became "heated" and the suspect produced a gun and fired multiple times, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a press conference after the shooting.Baltimore City Schools Police officers were outside of the school at the time of dismissal. They chased the teenage suspect and apprehended him, Harrison told reporters.They also found the gun he...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities.  Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

'Recovery week' planned for Mervo High as community mourns loss of 'a loving son'

BALTIMORE -- The Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School community continues to grieve after one of its students was shot outside the high school last Friday. The victim, Jeremiah Brogden, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.A 17-year-old from another city school has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, police said. The teen suspect has not been identified. Schools were closed Monday because of the Labor Day holiday, but city school officials released plans on how students will be eased back into their academic routine for the rest of the week, and there is a heavy focus on counseling....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

13-year-old boy shot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm and leg Monday night, Baltimore police said.Officers responded to the intersection of E. Madison and N. Port streets about 6:47 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the injured boy.He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

U.S. Navy Band to play Fleet Week at new Port Covington location

BALTIMORE -- We're less than a week away from Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover in Baltimore.With it comes a new festival location at Port Covington, plus special music by the men and women of the U.S. Navy Band. "This is just a special place to do it because of the rich heritage that is here in Baltimore," said chief musician Jonathan Barnes.Percussive melodies chief Patrick Gordon hopes the music will attract Fleet Week enthusiasts to the event's newest site at Port Covington. "It was a lot of coordination, and honestly, it's an opportunity for people to see more of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
68K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy