MLB
'Fired up from the get-go,' Brown notches win in electric debut
HOUSTON -- Hunter Brown had never actually been on the field at Minute Maid Park prior to Monday, which is why he took some time pregame to walk around and get the lay of the land. The Astros’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, had worked his whole life to get to this point, and it was time to let it all sink in.
MLB
Gonzalez's late heroics put Guardians back in first
KANSAS CITY -- In what had to rank as one of his most memorable at-bats of the season, Oscar Gonzalez delivered in a big way Monday night and brought a collective sigh of relief to his Cleveland teammates. Tenth inning, tie game. Gonzalez stepped to the plate with two on...
MLB
Astros' franchise reaches .500 for 1st time since 2006
HOUSTON -- The Colt .45’s -- Houston’s baseball identity for the first three years of the franchise’s existence -- won their first three games. Bobby Shantz threw a complete game against the Cubs in the expansion team’s debut on April 10, 1962. Major League Baseball was off and running in Houston.
MLB
Ohtani (31st and 32nd HRs), Trout (30th) put on a show
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout couldn’t be contained by the Tigers in Monday’s series opener at Angel Stadium. Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double and three RBIs, while Trout went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double in the Halos’ 10-0 win. It marked the 21st time that Trout and Ohtani have gone deep in the same game, and the seventh time this season.
MLB
Kody Clemens, Roger's son, records 1st K ... vs. Ohtani!
ANAHEIM -- Baseball legend Roger Clemens finished his 24-year MLB career with a remarkable 4,672 strikeouts, the third-most all time. His son, Kody Clemens, only has one. But the infielder-by-trade/reliever-when-necessary may now have substantive bragging rights, after notching his first strikeout against none other than two-way sensation/superstar/reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLB
Red Sox, Kiké agree on 1-year extension (report)
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Red Sox, showing confidence that Kiké Hernández will bounce back in terms of health and performance next season, have agreed to terms with their starting center fielder on a one-year, $10 million contract extension for 2023, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Red...
MLB
After hectic day, Mariners fight 'til final pitch
SEATTLE -- The pendulum swung swiftly for the Mariners in the span of 24 hours, which included an eight-plus-hour game in Cleveland, accounting for a rain delay, and late-night travel from the Eastern Time Zone immediately afterward. One day later, a combination of a rejuvenated Lance Lynn and a 3...
MLB
Calm as can be, Nelson debuts with zeros
SAN DIEGO -- Looking for a scouting report on rookie right-hander Ryne Nelson, whom he knew he would be catching Monday, D-backs backstop Carson Kelly checked in with his brother, Parker Kelly, who had played with Nelson at the University of Oregon. Carson Kelly put a question to his brother:...
MLB
Abrams embracing learning opportunities with Nats
ST. LOUIS -- In the month of August alone, 21-year-old CJ Abrams was traded from the only organization he had ever played for as a headliner in the Nationals' blockbuster deal with the Padres, spent time getting acclimated to his new team on the Triple-A level and got called up to take over at shortstop as part of Washington's middle infield of the future.
MLB
Andrus slugging like an MVP at this ballpark
SEATTLE -- Elvis Andrus is by no means a power hitter, but there’s been something about T-Mobile Park this year that has turned him into an Aaron Judge-like menace against the Mariners. Andrus had a huge day on both sides of the ball Monday afternoon, as the White Sox...
MLB
Peralta loses voice while lifting Rays to win
ST. PETERSBURG -- David Peralta contributed plenty on the field in the Rays’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox on Monday at Tropicana Field. You could see all that in the box score, from his first-inning single to his game-winning RBI double in the seventh. The veteran left fielder...
MLB
Cron an example for young players finding their way
DENVER -- The Rockies aren’t playoff contenders, but C.J. Cron has found something to get excited about as the season winds down. “I guess when the season doesn't go how you want, you see a lot of these younger players -- it's something you almost look forward to,” Cron said. “It’s cool to see them all get their debuts.”
MLB
Wacha hits 1,000-K milestone in rejuvenated season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The date was May 30, 2013. The batter was Alex Gordon. The result for Michael Wacha as he opened his Major League debut in St. Louis against the Royals?. A strikeout. The next 999 of them wouldn’t come quite as quickly. That young gun who came...
MLB
Cards hopeful Flaherty can build off 'encouraging' start
ST. LOUIS -- While the 2022 season has certainly been a frustrating one for Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty, it hasn’t been a total loss, according to manager Oliver Marmol. “There's been growth, not just in the physical sense of, like, pitching, but in the preparation and mentality of how...
MLB
Why Arenado could beat Goldy for NL MVP
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Feel free to challenge me on this if you would like, but here’s a theory I have been pondering of late: Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt is having one of baseball's best offensive seasons in decades and he just might become the first Triple Crown winner in the National League in 85 years … and he’s not even the most deserving MVP winner on his own team.
MLB
This duo back in Bronx -- 1 of them goes VERY deep
NEW YORK -- Before Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Yankees, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had nothing but good things to say about catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, who are making their return to Yankee Stadium for the first time since the Yankees traded them to Minnesota this past March for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt.
MLB
Gilbreath done for season with left flexor strain
DENVER -- Recovering from a left elbow flexor strain, Rockies left-handed relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath will not return this season, but he will receive a PRP injection in his left elbow flexor tendon, manager Bud Black said on Monday. MRI results did not reveal damage extensive enough for surgery, but...
MLB
How will Scherzer make history next?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The way Max Scherzer sees it, to stress his 200th career win would be to miss the larger picture. Though he’s remained stuck on 199 career wins for three starts now, it’s a foregone conclusion that Scherzer will join Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke as the only active pitchers in that exclusive club at some point. In the meantime, he and the Mets have other things on their minds as they prep for a deep October run.
MLB
Streaking Mariners alone atop AL Wild Card standings
CLEVELAND -- The top spot in the American League Wild Card race belongs to the Mariners. It took a 4 1/2-hour weather delay, 11 innings, their entire bullpen and nearly all of their bench. After relinquishing a lead late and failing to capitalize on a golden scoring opportunity in the...
MLB
Mets-Pirates opener postponed; split DH on Wednesday
PITTSBURGH -- Monday's game between the Pirates and the Mets has been postponed. The teams will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will begin at 12:35 p.m. ET. The second game will begin at 6:35 p.m. Tickets for Monday's game are valid for the 12:35 p.m. game...
