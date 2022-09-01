ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: BGCT-Baylor divorce would benefit both; where are the body cameras?

I couldn’t agree more with the Aug. 28 letter from Nathan Elkins titled “Good riddance.” Dr. Elkins is a former Baylor professor who was commenting on the possible change in the affiliation between Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. The reality is that this affiliation is already pretty weak. The BGCT is just acknowledging this reality and putting both institutions out of their misery. If this should take place the consequences would extend well beyond any LGBTQ issues which are precipitating this severing of ties.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Albany, TX
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
WacoTrib.com

CenTex Beef Symposium set Sept. 23 in Bosque County

The 14th annual CenTex Beef Cattle Program will be held Sept. 23 at W4 Ranch, 1809 Farm-to-Market Road 927 near Morgan. The annual nine-county educational program rotates each year to a site within one of the host counties. The Beef and Forage Committees within these counties are dedicated to identifying issues and needs that will economically benefit cattle and forage production in Central Texas.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Teen arrested on manslaughter in fatal crash at Loop 340, Marlin Highway

Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in a crash that killed a 46-year-old man in late July. Police responded to the crash at 4:37 p.m. July 30 near the westbound access road for Loop 340 and the southbound access road for Marlin Highway, officials reported at the time.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash at 18th, Clay

Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in a mid-July crash at 18th Street and Clay Avenue that killed a 57-year-old man and sent two to the hospital. Police arrested Johnathan Christian Lewis on second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, and a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault, according to a press release sent Saturday.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy