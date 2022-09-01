Read full article on original website
Nittany Nation Overtime: Purdue Wrap-Up
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Following Penn State’s dramatic comeback win against Purdue, the Nittany Nation Overtime gang revisits the victory. This week’s episode, which airs on WTAJ-TV Sundays at 11:30 p.m., features hosts Andelrey Penwell, Neil Rudel (Altoona Mirror) and Mark Brennan (Lions247.) This week’s guest host is Keith “Goon” Conlin who played for the Nittany Lions from 1991-1995.
Megabus expands bus services throughout Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Megabus.com, one of North America’s largest bus companies, is expanding its coverage throughout Pennsylvania by partnering with Fullington Trailways. The new partnership will connect Philadelphia with 11 cities, Harrisburg with nine cities, New York City with 14 cities, Pittsburgh with 22 cities, and State College with 18 cities.
Assault under investigation in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A report of an assault is under investigation in Carlisle. Police have said that on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street for a report of an assault. Get daily news,...
