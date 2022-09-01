Thank you, Sioux City school board members for conducting an orderly search for Juli Albert’s replacement. Although it took several votes by the board to choose a replacement, we believe Bernie Scolaro was a good choice. She has had 21 years of experience as a West High School counselor. She is a tireless advocate for students and, best of all, she’s a reasoned thinker who’s willing to listen before reacting. She will be an excellent piece in the school board puzzle.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO