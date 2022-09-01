ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

kslsports.com

Whittingham Positive About Utes, Acknowledges Things To Improve

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have now played in three straight big games with all eyes on them and they haven’t disappointed despite two close losses. Utah is showing they can hang with anyone and that they are on the cusp of being great, however, there is work to be done to make that happen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Kyle Whittingham sounds off on 'nightmarish' Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida

Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Suffers Season-Opening Loss On Road At Sacramento State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football team suffered a road loss to the Sacramento State Hornets to open the 2022 season. The Hornets hosted the Trailblazers on Saturday, September 3. Sacramento State defeated Utah Tech, 50-33. The Trailblazers struggled to get things going in their first game...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kslsports.com

Twitter Reacts To Utah Versus Florida

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus Florida easily lived up to its potential for being a really good game. Yes, those who pull for the Utes might be a little sad they came up short 29-26, but it is still clear Utah did enough to impress the Florida faithful and even earn a little respect.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Utah football can't catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues

Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting reaction to the win over Utah

It was a record setting crowd for an opening game in the Swamp on Saturday night as they were able to see the Florida Gators knock off Utah 29-26. Joining the 90,000 plus in attendance were over 100 prospects as they had a chance to witness the great crowd and Billy Napier’s first game and they all left impressed by the win.
GAINESVILLE, FL
kslsports.com

Utah Plays Tough, Comes Up Short In The Swamp

GAINESVILLE- They say football is a game of inches and #7 Utah learned that the hard way in their season opener at The Swamp. Utah versus Florida gave us everything we love most about college football coming down to literally the last play to determine a winner. Despite Utah’s tough play, they came up a hair short 29-26, after quarterback Cam Rising threw an unusual interception in the end zone to end the game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

The Swamp was so loud this poor Utah fan had to cover his ears

The Swamp gets loud. Death Valley gets loud. Williams-Brice Stadium shakes sometimes. Kyle Field is an insane atmosphere. The list goes on and on all around the SEC. Some of the best gameday atmospheres can be found in the southeast. One Utah fan couldn’t handle the noise in The Swamp...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Previewing Alabama Ahead Of Kickoff Against Utah State

LOGAN, UT – The Utah State Aggies have their work cut out for them as they face their first road test of the season, a battle with top-ranked Alabama. Utah State (1-0) travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama where they take on the preseason No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m (MST).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kslsports.com

Utah State Shutout In Blowout Loss To No. 1 Alabama

LOGAN, UT –The Aggies got their pay day against Alabama and not much else as the Crimson Tide controlled all phases in 55-0 win against Utah State. Utah State (1-1) traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama where they faced the preseason No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. During the week, Aggie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kslsports.com

Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance

GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

RJ Hubert Fumble Recovery Leads To Brant Kuithe Touchdown For Utah

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One play shifted the momentum in the opening quarter as Brant Kuithe scored a touchdown for Utah against Florida. All the momentum was on Florida’s side, racking up 60 yards but everything changed when Jonah Elliss stripped the ball from Florida. Utah safety RJ Hubert scooped up the fumble and returned it inside Florida’s 30-yard line. Moments later, Cam Rising threw a touchdown pass to Brant Kuithe to give the Utes a 7-0 lead over the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ksl.com

Maple Mountain High School honors Alta High School player at football game

SPANISH FORK — Maple Mountain High School players, cheerleaders and coaches honored an Alta High School football player Friday night who was severely injured the previous weekend. Jalen Sutton, 17, remains hospitalized due to the spinal cord injury suffered during a junior varsity game against Stansbury last Thursday, which...
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslsports.com

Utah vs. Florida: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team is opening their 2022 season against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. This is the first time these two teams have met since 1977 and the first Pac-12 team Florida has played since 1989. The last time Utah played an SEC opponent was the 2009 Sugar Bowl against Alabama.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

