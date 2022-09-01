Read full article on original website
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
WGRZ TV
Have we forgotten the true meaning of Labor Day?
NEW YORK — Story from The Conversation by Jay L. Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer, Questrom School of Business, Boston University. Labor Day is a U.S. national holiday held the first Monday every September. Unlike most U.S. holidays, it is a strange celebration without rituals, except for shopping and barbecuing. For most people it simply marks the last weekend of summer and the start of the school year.
The most common congestion pricing misconceptions from marathon public hearings
Congestion pricing opponents who spoke at public hearings made some unfounded arguments against the tolling proposal. Opponents of the toll plan made recurring arguments – many of which are not supported by facts, statistics or research into gridlock and driver behavior. [ more › ]
NYC weed war heats up as ‘gray market’ marijuana businesses face state pot regulations, retail licensing process
A pair of unlicensed Manhattan marijuana outlets targeted by the state are bracing for a weed war as New York prepares to tightly regulate the potentially lucrative pot selling business. The Empire Cannabis Clubs were ordered in a letter from the state Office of Cannabis Management to cease their dealings with its members, although an attorney representing the businesses insists they were ...
NYC congestion pricing hearings show many oppose it for many different reasons
New York’s third version of a congestion pricing plan to charge a toll between $9 and $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan finished six lengthy virtual public hearings last week. If there is one takeaway from listening to four of them, it’s that the idea has...
Mayor Adams pushes MTA worker’s stalled car through NYC streets
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams got some physical labor in on Labor Day. He and some of his team members came across and MTA worker whose car was stopped in the middle of the street. While on a a call, Adams helped push the car. He said he’s “always here to help.” “I’m […]
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
PLANetizen
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
bkreader.com
5 houses for rent in Brooklyn and Queens if you want more space but can’t afford to buy
If your dream is to live in a house, there are lots of arguments you could make for renting a house in New York City instead of following a more traditional plan of saving up and buying in the suburbs. It’s a shortcut to getting the benefits of more […] Click here to view original web page at www.brickunderground.com.
nypressnews.com
Running scared? Hochul ducks reporters at West Indian fest as Zeldin closes in
Gov. Hochul dashed away from a Brooklyn parade today and ignored a shouted question from The Post — just days after a shock poll showed underdog challenger Lee Zeldin trailing her by just four points. Unlike Mayor Eric Adams, Hochul stuck to her head-in-the-sand script and refused to break...
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
boropark24.com
Gerer Ruv of America will Settle in Brooklyn Permanently
Rav Hershel Rottenberg, shlit”a, a longtime Gerer dayan in Eretz Yisroel, was appointed the Ruv of the Gerer chasidus a little over one year ago. With the Yamim Nora’im approaching, Rav Rottenberg is set to move here for most of the year, taking a hands-on role in the growth and development of the chassidus, and answering crucial day-to-day questions that arise in the Jewish home.
Speeding-limiting car bill more proof of speed camera, Vision Zero failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Remember when speed cameras and other Vision Zero measures were going to eliminate all the mayhem on our roads?. It hasn’t worked out that way. The year 2021 turned out to be the deadliest in the city since before Vision Zero was put in place.
Washington Examiner
Is Jewish Orthodoxy the new bigotry?
A religious Jewish university in New York City just filed an emergency application to the Supreme Court asking Justice Sonia Sotomayor to help it operate in accordance with its religious beliefs. What led to this?. A group of students attending Yeshiva University wanted to create an LGBT club. The school...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Municipal workers leave over in-office requirement; what to do in NYC over Labor Day Weekend
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. After a bright and mild day, tonight will remain quiet and comfortable. The evening sky...
bkmag.com
One of Brooklyn’s only Afghan restaurants is slinging lots of kabab In Kensington
Mohammed Ghiasi, the owner and operator of Dunya Kabab House, which is one of Brooklyn’s few Afghan restaurant (if not the only one, as Ghiasi claims), wasn’t planning on getting into the hospitality business. “I was working a corporate job in real estate finance,” he says. “It was good money. I can’t complain.”
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022
Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
mountvernon.org
James Alexander Hamilton (1788-1878)
James Alexander Hamilton (1788-1878) was the generational bridge between his father, Alexander Hamilton (1757-1804), and his daughter, Mary Morris Hamilton Schuyler (1818-1877), a major fundraiser in New York for the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association from 1858 to 1866. Hamilton was a confidante of President Andrew Jackson, named by Jackson to serve as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (1829-1834). In 1851, at age 63, Hamilton was a member of the four-man crew that won the first America’s Cup. He also served on the board of directors for the Crystal Palace Exhibition, which is considered to be the first World’s Fair. “Nevis,” the home he built in 1828 and occupied for 50 years until his 1878 death, is now owned by Columbia University.
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
