From country music to rock-n-roll: Take a musical journey across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Music and Tennessee go together like peanut butter and jelly, in fact, more songs are written, recorded and played live in Tennessee than anywhere else in the world according to TN Vacation. To help people learn more about music in the state, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Armchair Productions […]
'Right to Work' on the ballot for Tennesseans this fall
‘Right to Work’ on the ballot for Tennesseans this …. Knoxville City Council to vote on non-bonding resolution …. ‘Alice in Appalachia’ coming to Knoxville’s downtown. Company Distilling holds bottle signing in Townsend. Youth now required to have an escort at Foothills …. Cocke County deputies find...
This is the rudest city in Tennessee, according to one survey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is a state known for its southern hospitality and willingness to always help others. However, a recent survey shows that folks are naming one city in the Volunteer State as one of the rudest in the country. The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform...
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Tale of 2 mountains: Efforts to restore Indigenous place names
The highest mountain in North America - Denali - and the highest mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park - currently known as Clingmans Dome - have more in common than just being part of the National Park Service as efforts continue to restore Indigenous place names.
The health of honey bee colonies in Tennessee
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Seeing more ants around your home? Here’s why
A Middle Tennessee pest expert offers up a few helpful tips to keep the ants away when the weather changes.
‘These are not bad people’: Ohio mom shares story of son’s fatal overdose
"Blake was a really funny, smart kid when he was little," Christina said of her son's childhood years. "He made friends very easily. Everybody liked him. Adults liked him. He was always polite. That's the one thing I always heard: 'Oh he's such a nice kid'."
