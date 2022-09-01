The Los Angeles County Museum of Art didn’t have to look too deep into its collection to find source material for “Objects of Desire: Photography and the Language of Advertising.” The degree to which artists have appropriated advertising techniques to further agendas of their own—since the 1970s in particular—is so prominent that the bulk of the works on view through December 18 come from within the institution itself. Featuring 34 artists such as Barbara Kruger, Hank Willis Thomas, Sara Cwynar, and Roe Ethridge, the Rebecca Morse-curated exhibition highlights what she describes as an “under-recognized” relationship between commercial and fine art photography. And indeed, while we’re all aware of how Andy Warhol carried what he learned as an ad illustrator over to his fine art practice, you may be surprised by how many have manipulated the visual codes of capitalist marketing to their advantage in the decades since.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO