Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wmagazine.com
A Visual Appreciation of Fine Artists Appropriating Commercial Photography
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art didn’t have to look too deep into its collection to find source material for “Objects of Desire: Photography and the Language of Advertising.” The degree to which artists have appropriated advertising techniques to further agendas of their own—since the 1970s in particular—is so prominent that the bulk of the works on view through December 18 come from within the institution itself. Featuring 34 artists such as Barbara Kruger, Hank Willis Thomas, Sara Cwynar, and Roe Ethridge, the Rebecca Morse-curated exhibition highlights what she describes as an “under-recognized” relationship between commercial and fine art photography. And indeed, while we’re all aware of how Andy Warhol carried what he learned as an ad illustrator over to his fine art practice, you may be surprised by how many have manipulated the visual codes of capitalist marketing to their advantage in the decades since.
wmagazine.com
House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3: The Dating Game
It’s been three years since we last saw King’s Landing, and a lot has transpired in that time. Viserys and Alicent are not only happily married, but they have a son—the aggressively blonde-headed Aegon, a boy of two, whom everyone assumes will soon take his half-sister, Rhaenyra’s place as heir to the throne. Alicent also happens to be heavily pregnant with baby number two (at the young age of ten and seven, I might add), which makes it difficult to watch her struggle in bouncing carriages and the fairly uncomfortable-looking dresses she’s forced to wear late into her third trimester.
Comments / 0