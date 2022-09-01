ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19-year-old

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmuFr_0hekZiLJ00

WOOD COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Deaths on Toll 49 raise concerns in many Tyler area residents

On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, WCSO said in a Facebook post .

In 2007, 19-year-old Brittany McGlone was tragically beaten, sexually assaulted, and murdered in the light of day. Her case remained without a suspect being publicly named for more than a decade.

Three men indicted for Henderson County murder

Carr was taken to the Wood County Jail and booked on a capital murder charge. Carr is being held on a $1 million bond.

“Sheriff Cole and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have worked diligently over the last year and a half to help bring closure to the family of Brittany McGlone.”

Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 7

Related
dallasexpress.com

Local Apartment Shooting Suspect Arrested and Charged

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at an Arlington apartment complex. The suspect now identified as 32-year-old Darius Brown has been accused of the shooting death of the victim, identified as Donald Hunt, police said. On August 26, officers were called to...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Arrested After Chase Through Local Cities

Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly firing at police and leading them on a car chase through Fort Worth that ended in a crash in Haltom City. The suspects, identified by authorities as Jessica Jean Jarvis and Eliseo Suarez Jr., both 23, allegedly fled on August 30 when police tried to pull them over for a traffic stop on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, Haltom City police said.
HALTOM CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Wood County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
County
Wood County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase

Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
FORT WORTH, TX
eparisextra.com

Shooting at party leaves one in hospital

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:09 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a disturbance in the 5800 block of Highway 11 Commerce, Texas. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:09 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of...
COMMERCE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#East Texas#Violent Crime#Wcso#Wood County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KSST Radio

3 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail Over On Felony Warrants Over Weekend

At least three people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the weekend. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Michael Chang located Steven Joe Garrett Jr., a wanted man, at his girlfriend’s Parkins’ Street residence at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The officers took the 31-year-old into custody and transported him to Hopkins County jail, where Garrett was booked in at 8:10 a.m. on two warrants for violation of probation, which he was on for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
kurv.com

Two Police Officers Ambushed, Injured

Two Texas police officers are injured following an ambush attack in Sachse, just outside of Dallas. The officers were sitting in their cruiser outside a Medpost Urgent Care office when a suspect opened fire on them. One officer was shot in the head. The other officer fired back at the suspect, hitting him.
SACHSE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths. A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations...
HARLETON, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect arrested for multiple offenses in Garland and Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland and Mesquite police are asking for the public's help, if they were approached by Justin Dejohn Smith.Police said he physically and sexually assaulted several women the past two weeks and has since been arrested.In broad daylight on Aug. 23, police say Smith came to an apartment community on Duck Creek Road in Garland, knocked on a woman's door and when she answered, Smith went inside and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then police said he stole several items and took the victim's car. The next day in Mesquite at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan May—the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall officers found May outside of a residence but were met with gunfire, police said.Police said Rockwall officers shot back at May, striking him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.
ROCKWALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy