ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee's defensive line failed its first test. It has to pass the next one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s defensive line failed its first test of the season. Ball State quarterback John Paddock threw 43 times in the Vols’ 59-10 win Thursday night. Most of those attempts were entirely without pressure. I get it, it’s hard to nitpick a 49-point clobbering, but Paddock could have made a sandwich before pulling the trigger several times in his first collegiate start – and that’s concerning. A better quarterback (Kedon Slovis, for example) with better and more plentiful weapons would have done a lot of damage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State

Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Football
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Muncie, IN
Sports
City
Muncie, IN
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Muncie, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
WATE

UT Gameday fashion for all ages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
WBIR

East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'

ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
ALCOA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Pittsburgh#Sports Betting#American Football#College Football#Longhorns#Vols#Sec
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy