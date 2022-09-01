Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Man found dead along Fulton County road
Police in Fulton County are investigating after a man was found unresponsive off a road. Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Friday, police were called out to 9050W 100N Kewanna after a person was found unresponsive. When they arrived, police state they found 29-year-old Charles Grigsby of Angola off the side of...
wtvbam.com
Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation indicated a black 2003 Ford Taurus driven by 71 year old Frankie Handshoe of Hamilton, Indiana, was eastbound on 500 South at the intersection of SR 1 when Handshoe pulled out into the path of a southbound motorcycle after having stopped at the stop sign. The motorcycle was 2009 Harley-Davidson being operated by 51 year old John King of Garrett, Indiana. King was unable to avoid the Ford and King struck the driver’s side. King was treated at the scene and then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he was reported in serious but stable condition. Handshoe and his passenger, 49 year old Georgie Teegardin, of Hamilton, Indiana, were both treated at the scene and then transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for further treatment in stable condition. King was not wearing helmet at the time of the crash. Handshoe and Teegardin were both wearing seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Angola Police, Hamilton Police, Hamilton Fire Rescue, and Steuben County EMS.
hometownstations.com
UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County. Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi,...
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:51 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Otsego Township. The initial investigation found a 2003 Ford Taurus...
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
wfft.com
Semi overturns on I-469 exit ramp to I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The I-469 exit ramp to I-69 is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. near the GM plant. Multiple tow trucks are on the scene. No information about injuries have been released.
wfft.com
Part of East Wayne Street will close for sewer work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard will close Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. This will last about 90 days as crews work on storm water and sewer upgrades. It is part of the Consent Decree and Long-Term Control Plan to...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne mother arrested for impaired driving while her two children were in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One Fort Wayne mother is charged with neglect of a dependent, among other charges, after crashing a car on the highway with her two children inside Friday evening. Indiana State Police responded to a crash with injuries around 6:30 p.m. on I-64...
WANE-TV
FW plans lane restrictions for W. Jefferson for gas line work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department advised the area of W. Jefferson Boulevard between N. Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road will have lane restrictions beginning Sept. 6. These restrictions are needed for gas line work. The work is anticipated to be finished by Sept....
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
95.3 MNC
Nappanee woman sentenced for deadly stabbing in Kosciusko County
A Nappanee woman has been sentenced for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for killing Matthew Lucas, 42, back in December of 2020. Prosecutors say Lucas died after being stabbed in the neck, face and chest in the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Overturned semi causes backups on I-69 North
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A public safety alert sent out Saturday is advising drivers to avoid I-69 North near the 321-mile marker. The Allen County Police Department says to avoid the area of I-69 northbound, near the 321.50 mile-marker and Vandolah Road. They say a semi overturned Saturday afternoon.
WANE-TV
Work to protect Maumee River begins with road closure for sewer upgrades
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A project to protect the Maumee River is starting with sewer upgrades and a three-month road closure, the City of Fort Wayne said in a release Monday. A section of East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard is closing Tuesday at...
WANE-TV
Mom from FW drives drunk, crashes on interstate with 2 kids, weed, alcohol in car
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman was arrested on several charges after allegedly driving drunk Friday night on the other end of the state with her kids in the car, along with weed and alcohol, according to Indiana State Police. State police responded to a crash...
WOWO News
Crash Victim Identified From Wednesday Night I-469 Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash on I-469 just east of the Winchester Road exit just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to a report from the coroner’s office, the victim was 45-year-old April Dawn Wright, from Franklin, who was the driver of a passenger car that was pinned under a semi.
WOWO News
Fatal Crash Wednesday Night Closes Section of I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-469 late Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes just east of the Winchester Road exit. Initial reports from our partners in news at ABC21 suggest a car hit a semi-truck and may have slid partially underneath the truck. INDOT officials confirmed at least one death. Still images from a traffic camera showed a semi-truck stopped in the right lane surrounded by emergency vehicles. The other car could not be seen from the camera’s perspective. Traffic from the northbound lanes were being diverted to Winchester Road. More details into the crash have yet to be released.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
95.3 MNC
Middlebury woman, 44, struck by hit-and-run driver on SR 120
The search is on for a driver who struck a pedestrian about 3 miles east of Bristol. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 when a 44-year-old woman from Middlebury was was walking and was hit by a vehicle.
wtvbam.com
Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
