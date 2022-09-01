Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Difficulties Come and Go, so Accept Difficulties
Not all difficulties are equally problematic, and life contains unavoidable challenges. To feel more peaceful, try the attitude of accepting difficulty instead of getting aggravated by it. Difficulties come and go. Meanwhile, your good qualities and the good things in life persist and remain. Sometimes things are difficult. Your legs...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Effective
Feeling effective in work is a source of satisfaction. For a psychiatrist or mental health professional, taking notes can help clarify what a patient is working on and the direction of treatment. It’s important to work together with people and be in sync. Happiness at work is contextual. It...
psychologytoday.com
Our Crisis of Belonging: Our Deepest Motivation at Work
People join and stay in a company or organization because they wish to feel included, accepted, appreciated, and valued. Leaders play a critical role in helping people experience this sense of belonging. The simple act of being kind and empathetic toward people is the first step to helping them feel...
psychologytoday.com
4 Steps to Successfully Start a New Life Chapter
We can think of our lives as made up of chapters. Moving from the end of one to the beginning of another can be a challenge. Making a successful transition requires closure, realistic expectations, and support. Before moving ahead, take stock of how far you've come and what you have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
How to Stop Feeling Uninspired and Empty
Languishing has become a typical state due to the social disengagement experienced as a result of the pandemic. Daily motivators were lost. Setting goals to increase autonomy, mastery, and a sense of purpose can help you look forward to your days and end each day feeling fulfilled. Looking forward to...
psychologytoday.com
Your Right to Heal and Be Whole
What do you believe about yourself at your core? Do you believe you can heal and be whole?. Here are nine individual rights that, if we believe enough, we can feel how we want more often: healed and whole. You have the fundamental right:. 1. To exist and take up...
psychologytoday.com
Hypnosis With and Without Imagery
A significant number of individuals report that they cannot imagine well in their “mind’s eye.”. The type of suggestion used in hypnosis should vary depending on an individual patient’s facility with use of imagery. Imagery typically is used as part of clinical hypnosis, but effective hypnosis therapy...
psychologytoday.com
Giving Your Partner the Benefit of the Doubt
Reflect on the positive reasons that you have chosen your partner. Put yourself in your partner’s shoes and assume that they have good intentions. Shifting your focus to understanding your partner's stuggles builds good will that comes back to you and strengthens your relationship. People in satisfying, fulfilling relationships...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
When a Romantic Partner Asks for an Open Relationship
There are behavioral and psychological predictors of attitudes toward consensual non-monogamy (CNM). Sociosexuality is measured in terms of attitudes, desires, and behaviors within non-committed relationships. You can spot a high sociosexuality suitor through relationship history and attitudes about commitment. In the throes of a new romance, the exciting journey of...
psychologytoday.com
A Back-to-School Mindset
Children are shouldering a great deal of stress as they return to school. Stress, in excessive amounts, interferes with performance and learning. Parents and teachers can modulate stress with empathy and understanding. Micro-healing can happen when teachers and parents temporarily set aside the agenda and address the stress a child...
psychologytoday.com
Combating Compassion Fatigue
Compassion fatigue can adversely impact caretakers and those in the helping professions. Compassion fatigue can hit harder and faster than burnout. Compassion fatigue can be countered with awareness, life balance, connection, assertiveness, and boundary-setting. Compassion fatigue can be physical, emotional, or spiritual exhaustion that overtakes the otherwise positive and fulfilling...
psychologytoday.com
Aging and Migraine: A Few Recent Observations
Aging can make us less tolerant of living with migraine. We come to realize even more the loss of time of living with chronic illness. We can get lost in the worry about the next attack rather than being mindful of the freedom from one. I had been relatively fortunate...
psychologytoday.com
Why We Keep Things That Matter—and Some That Don’t
Saving remnants of our past in material things is emotionally satisfying in ways not possible in virtual reality. Many people keep things that are meaningful to them, but excessive attachment to things can be unhealthy. People save things associated with bad as well as good experiences, and the emotions things...
psychologytoday.com
How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience
Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
psychologytoday.com
Functional Gastrointestinal Symptoms and Elimination Diets
Treating functional gastrointestinal symptoms often involves diets that involve eliminating specific foods. Elimination diets, when used appropriately, can relieve the physical symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome in some people. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders. Abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, constipation, and diarrhea are common gastrointestinal symptoms...
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
psychologytoday.com
How to Take Charge When Life’s Uncertainties Get to You
Life can often be unpredictable, leaving you full of uncertainty and anxiety about how to move forward. New research on proactive coping shows the value of getting ahead of the game in planning for life's vagaries. The old-fashioned advice to plan ahead can be your best way to prepare for...
psychologytoday.com
Health Is the Secret to Happiness
Despite centuries of wisdom about happiness, happiness remains elusive in modernity. Although many factors influence our happiness, arguably the most robust and persistent influence is our own physical health. Physical health regulates how we feel, controls what we can do, and relies on identical biology responsible for our mental health.
psychologytoday.com
Transform Labor Day Into a Leisure Day
A recent study associated leisure activity with reduced incidence of mental health disorders later in life. Leisure increases people’s sense of control, clears the mind of work-related stress, and leads to stronger relationships and more friendships. One study demonstrated that believing leisure is a waste of time may sabotage...
psychologytoday.com
The Difference Between Mourning and Depression
Depression is not mourning. In fact, you can't mourn when you're depressed. It is often only when depression is treated that you can address underlying feelings of mourning and sadness. You need to heal to feel. Mourners often have unresolved feelings of guilt, anger, and ambivalence that can be successfully...
Comments / 0