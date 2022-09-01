ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Comments / 4

Related
Fox 19

2 people rescued from Little Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
County
Warren County, OH
Warren County, OH
Lifestyle
City
Lebanon, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
Warren County, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Cincinnati, OH
wnewsj.com

Parker sisters of Clinton County earn clock trophies

This family has style. Two Clinton County sisters, Kensey and Courtney Parker, qualified and participated in the 2022 Ohio State Fair Fashion Revue. And they each won the clock trophy in their respective categories. Kensey is pictured in a cream denim jumpsuit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for High School and College”. Kensey also was a daily finalist for the Master Clothing Educator Award in the Junior Division. Courtney is pictured in a cobalt blue modern business suit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for Your Career”.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Beagles#Dog#Llc#The Humane Association
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue

MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Laboratories
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WLWT 5

Woman dead, multiple homes damaged after flash flooding ravaged Jefferson County, Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman is dead, and multiple homes were destroyed afterdevastating flash floods moved through Switzerland and Jefferson County in Indiana. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jefferson County experienced excessive rains that fell in a short period of time, resulting in a flash flood along Brushy Fork Creek.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Firefighter, two others injured after embankment rescue

CINCINNATI — Three people, including a firefighter, were injured after two people were trapped inside a car after going over an embankment in Mt. Airy, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. CFD says they were notified of a car accident on Hawaiian Terrace which included the car going over...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefigher

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night. Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m. District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car. Crews...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Rescue crews save Brown County man stung by thousands of bees

RIPLEY, Ohio — The furious sight of swarming bees won't be forgotten anytime soon by Ripley Fire Chief Tony Pfeffer. "Bees were everywhere. Everybody on the scene was getting stung. And there were 1000's and 1000's and 1000's of bees," Pfeffer said. "I mean, just a black, dark cloud of bees."
BROWN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy