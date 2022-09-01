I couldn’t agree more with the Aug. 28 letter from Nathan Elkins titled “Good riddance.” Dr. Elkins is a former Baylor professor who was commenting on the possible change in the affiliation between Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. The reality is that this affiliation is already pretty weak. The BGCT is just acknowledging this reality and putting both institutions out of their misery. If this should take place the consequences would extend well beyond any LGBTQ issues which are precipitating this severing of ties.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO