Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX
(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
WacoTrib.com
Many cotton farmers in Waco region plowing under their crop after months of drought
The quiet town of Aquilla has 163 people and five institutions: a school, two churches, a post office and a cotton gin. The loud hum of the gin’s old machinery at G&P Seed has sung over the town for nearly a century. Jerry Gerik Jr.’s family bought the gin...
dallasexpress.com
Two Texas Counties Lift Burn Bans
Two counties in central Texas became some of the first in the region to lift burn bans they put in place in response to drought conditions and high heat. Bosque County and Bell County both lifted their bans that were implemented in June, KWTX reported. The decision was made after recent rainfall in Central Texas.
Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests
Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
WacoTrib.com
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
KWTX
Central Texas State Fair opens in Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Families are kicking off the holiday weekend early, and that’s because the Central Texas state fair is back in town! It is being held at the Bell County Expo Center and has all the rides, food and shopping you could need in one place. It’s an event families say they look forward to every year.
Lampasas, Milam Counties upgraded to high COVID risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August
TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
WacoTrib.com
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: BGCT-Baylor divorce would benefit both; where are the body cameras?
I couldn’t agree more with the Aug. 28 letter from Nathan Elkins titled “Good riddance.” Dr. Elkins is a former Baylor professor who was commenting on the possible change in the affiliation between Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. The reality is that this affiliation is already pretty weak. The BGCT is just acknowledging this reality and putting both institutions out of their misery. If this should take place the consequences would extend well beyond any LGBTQ issues which are precipitating this severing of ties.
Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather
BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend. Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the...
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
KWTX
Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
