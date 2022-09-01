ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Action needed now’ says British Chambers of Commerce as deeper, longer recession looms

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzuYf_0hekXYOV00

Business leaders have called on the new prime minister to urgently tackle the economic crisis as new estimates suggest the looming recession will last longer than forecast.

“Action is needed now,” the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) warned as it further downgraded its predictions for the year ahead amid “a deteriorating economic outlook.”

High streets have been hit by a slowdown in post-Covid recovery as cost of living pressures have discouraged consumers, figures show.

Total UK footfall was down 12.4 per cent in August compared with the same month three years ago, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Exceptionally high costs are already hitting consumers and businesses amid rampant inflation.

Alex Veitch, director of policy at the BCC, said those pressures “are only likely to increase as we head towards Christmas, with the UK economy already thought to be in recession”.

He added: “Tackling these pressures must be at the top of the new prime minister’s inbox when they take up their position next week.

“We have revised our projected inflation rate upwards by four percentage-points to a new high of 14 per cent. Inflation is running rampant, and it is not only impacting the cost of doing business, but also the ability of some firms to keep their doors open. Action is needed now.”

The BCC downgraded its expectations for UK GDP growth for 2022 to 3.3 per cent (from 3.5 per cent in Q2) and is now forecasting a recession for the UK economy this year, with negative economic growth for three consecutive quarters of Q2, Q3, and Q4 2022.

“Time is fast running out. The government must step up to the plate and do what is needed to protect businesses, livelihoods and jobs,” Mr Veitch added.

â€‹Separately, house prices are likely to stall next year as inflation continues to bite and mortgage rates rise, but rental prices will continue to increase despite affordability pressures on tenants, an estate and lettings agent has predicted.

Hamptons said it forecasted that prices would be unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, with 0 per cent change across Britain.

Sales are expected to be hit next year, with a drop stemming from mortgaged buyers, particularly first-time buyers, according to the forecast.

The estate agent said 2024 could be a “year of recovery” before the Bank of England base rate “returns to its new normal, likely to be around 1.75 per cent”.

It predicts rents will rise by 5 per cent annually in 2023 and in 2024, before the rate of rise slows slightly to 4 per cent in 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rise in Scottish child payment part of plans to tackle cost emergency – Sturgeon

Approximately 400,000 children will be eligible for an anti-poverty benefit increase from November as Nicola Sturgeon sets out a raft of cost-of-living actions in her Programme for Government.The Scottish child payment is set to be increased to £25 per eligible child per week from November 14. The benefit will now also be open to all eligible under-16s.Scottish Government">The current payments of £20 a week currently help an estimated 104,000 youngsters under the age of six.The First Minister will set out how the Scottish Government will help households and businesses cope with the cost emergency which she said “will cost lives”.Speaking...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Thanks to Boris Johnson, the next prime minister will inherit low levels of public trust in politicians

The closer you get to No 10, the more you realise that being prime minister can be a horrible job. The decisions that land on your desk are by definition those that are too difficult or fraught with risk (whether financial, security or political) to have been sorted out at a lower level.Periodically, a crisis, and not necessarily one you caused, interrupts to blow your plans out of the water. The workload, pressure and stress are relentless. Set side by side, the photos of any prime minister on their first and last days in the job illustrate how the...
POLITICS
The Independent

New banking hubs announced to help communities with their cash needs

More banking hubs – which help to fill gaps in access to cash – will be rolled out in UK communities, it has been announced.An additional 13 hubs will be created, bringing the total number planned to 25, according to ATM network Link and the Cash Action Group, which includes banking industry representatives and others.Banking hubs operate in a similar way to bank branches, but their services are shared, with banks providing staff on rotation so that trained specialists from different banks are available on different days.The 13 new hubs will be in locations including Brechin in Angus, Forres in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian markets mixed after China promises economic support

Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after China promised to speed up the rollout of policy changes to boost anemic economic growth.Shanghai gained while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo and South Korea were unchanged at midday.The Chinese Cabinet's planning agency promised Monday to accelerate easier lending and other policies but announced no new spending. Economic growth sank to 2.5% over a year earlier in the second half, less than half the official annual target.The announcement might “provide a short-term uplift” to sentiment, but investors “ultimately want to see a stronger recovery," said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.The...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economic Recovery#Economic Crisis#Uk#Bcc
The Independent

Bangladesh PM to talk with Modi while in India to boost ties

Bangladesh’s prime minister was welcomed to India with a ceremony in the capital, New Delhi, on Tuesday during a four-day visit aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sheikh Hasina shook hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace, and officials said the two leaders later in the day are expected to discuss deals on connectivity, energy, food security, and trade.In Bangladesh, her visit is being seen as politically significant as it comes ahead of general elections next year. Hasina, who has maintained a warm relationship with India since becoming prime minister in 2009, will push...
INDIA
The Independent

Meghan speaks of need to belong as she addresses youth summit on UK visit

The Duchess of Sussex declared it was “very nice to be back in the UK” as she took centre stage in Manchester to tell young leaders “you are the future… you are the present”.Meghan delivered a keynote speech at the One Young World summit, making her first in-person address in Britain since quitting as a working royal amid the Megxit crisis more than two years ago.The former Suits star, who was dressed in a vivid red high-necked sleek trouser suit, smiled broadly and held hands with the Duke of Sussex as they made their way through the auditorium to huge...
U.K.
The Independent

HSBC, First Direct and Metro Bank join anti-scam phone service

HSBC UK, First Direct and Metro Bank have become the latest firms to join an anti-scam service that allows people to quickly reach their bank when they receive a suspicious or fraudulent phone call.Called 159, the scheme is backed by banking, tech and telecoms firms and enables users to quickly and securely connect with their bank if they believe they have received an unexpected, suspicious, or fraudulent phone call about a financial matter.It is operated by Stop Scams UK, which says it aims to stop scams at the source.The rapidly growing use of 159 since its launch clearly demonstrates both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nadine Dorries to return to backbenches as Liz Truss takes the helm at No 10

Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as Culture Secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10.Sources close to the Tory MP – who was a prominent supporter of Liz Truss during the leadership election – said she believed it was the right time to go.It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in Cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.During the leadership campaign, Ms Dorries was an outspoken...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss prepares energy crisis plan as she enters No 10

Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis.Following her victory over Rishi Sunak, the new party leader will fly to Balmoral on Tuesday where she will be formally invited by the Queen to form a government.She will then return to Westminster where she is expected to address the nation for the first time as prime minister before getting down to the business of appointing her ministerial team.A number of key allies and supporters have already been pencilled in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

New HS2 station will bring in 1,000 jobs, says mayor

A new £370 million HS2 station will bring around 1,000 jobs to the West Midlands, the region’s mayor has said.Construction work preparing the land for the Birmingham Interchange station serving the NEC, Birmingham Airport and Solihull, has already begun, but the hub will not be open until 2026.The station has been designed to use natural ventilation, daylight, solar power and rainwater harvested from its roof, winning an award for its green credentials.Situated on the east side of the M42, across the motorway from the NEC, it will have direct transport links to the existing Birmingham International station and airport.West Midlands...
POLITICS
The Independent

Women ‘more likely to break lockdown laws on indoor mixing’

Women were nearly twice as likely than men to break UK lockdown laws banning people from meeting indoors with other households, with many seeking support with childcare, research has suggested.Women were forming bubbles “out of necessity” before they were legally allowed, meeting with friends and family at home to ease their caring responsibilities, according to a study by the University of York.Many felt “compelled” to do so to get help with childcare or support from other mothers, the study found.The researchers said their findings highlight how rules during the coronavirus pandemic clashed with existing gender inequalities.The early restrictions did not...
U.K.
The Independent

Climate activists end occupation of Essex tunnel after 13 days

Climate activists have stopped their occupation of a tunnel dug underneath an Essex road after 13 days underground.Campaigners from Just Stop Oil, who say they are protesting over government inaction regarding the climate crisis and want an end to new oil and gas projects in the UK, had been in the tunnel underneath St Clements way in Grays since 23 August.They voluntarily left the site on 4 September.Essex Police said three men are in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and criminal damage.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists block oil depots near M25Man charged over kidnapping of Memphis jogger Eliza FletcherBoris Johnson's most memorable moments as prime minister
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Nadine Dorries to quit as culture secretary and ‘could be given peerage by Boris Johnson’

Nadine Dorries is to stand down as culture secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10.Sources close to Ms Dorries – who was a prominent supporter of Liz Truss during the leadership election – said she believed it was the right time to go.It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.Penny Mordaunt, the former international development secretary, who was an...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘to freeze energy bills for homes and businesses for at least four months’

Liz Truss is said to be considering a lengthy freeze on energy bills for homes and businesses in one of her first acts as prime minister. Reports vary that it could last anywhere between four months or until the next general election - which could still be two years away.Allies of Ms Truss have said the move would be ‘big and bold’ and could cost as much as £90 billion. Details could be set out as early as Thursday as the new administration seeks to reassure worried voters following a summer of political paralysis.According to The Times, the plan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nadine Dorries to quit Cabinet as Boris Johnson leaves No 10

Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest defenders, is to stand down as Culture Secretary following his departure from No 10.Sources close to Ms Dorries – who was a prominent supporter of Liz Truss during the leadership election – said she believed it was the right time to go.It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in Cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.A successful novelist who has sold more...
U.K.
The Independent

Consumer spending slows in August as inflation bites

Britons slowed their spending habits over the last month amid the looming spike in household energy bills, according to new figures.Data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) revealed that sales slowed significantly last month, as only price rises kept sales growth in positive territory amid tumbling trading volumes.It came as separate figures from Barclaycard also showed that card spending slowed to its lowest levels for more than a year.The BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor for August revealed that total sales grew by 1% over the month, compared with 3% over the same month last year.It comes after 2.3% retail sales growth...
BUSINESS
The Independent

2nd web-hosting provider drops harassment site Kiwi Farms

Web-hosting provider DDoS-Guard said Monday that it had stopped providing its services to Kiwi Farms, becoming the second provider in two days to abandon the stalking and harassment site and leaving it inaccessible on the public internet.DDoS-Guard said it doesn't have to decide whether sites violate laws, and it normally only restricts access to a site in cases such as receiving a court order to do so. The company said it acted this time, however, after receiving “multiple" complaints.“Having analyzed the content of the site, we decided on the termination of DDoS protection services” for a version of the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Boris Johnson to give final speech as new PM ‘to freeze energy bills’

Boris Johnson is set to give his final speech as prime minister on Tuesday morning as his successor prepares to announce her top team. The day will begin with a valedictory statement from Downing Street by Mr Johnson at around 7.30am before he heads to Balmoral to formally tender his resignation to the Queen ahead of Ms Truss’s arrival. He is expected to use his address to urge Tories to rally round his successor.It comes after it emerged on Monday evening that both Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries are set to quit their cabinet roles after Ms Truss won...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

826K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy