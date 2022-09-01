Read full article on original website
New Northville Public Schools superintendent ready to lead, learn
Despite being located just miles away, RJ Webber admits he didn't know extensively about Northville when applying for the school superintendent position. A longtime assistant superintendent in the neighboring Novi Community School District, Webber remembers sitting in on his interviews and connecting with others in the community about all the positive things he heard.
Macomb County school district hires armed guards for new school year
Anchor Bay School District has made the decision to have five armed guards patrolling the halls during the school day. This update to security measures comes after the devastating Oxford High School and Uvalde school shootings.
‘We think it’s the right thing to do:’ Southeast Michigan school district to place armed guards in schools for upcoming year
The Anchor Bay School District voted 6 to 1 in favor of putting armed personnel in schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year as an added measure of security, officials said.
Ann Arbor woman launches mobile café in 1969 Red Dale trailer
ANN ARBOR, MI -- When Hailey Polidori had the idea to open a café just a few years ago, she didn’t drink coffee. Polidori, 26, was a student at Central Michigan University when she first realized she wanted to open her own business. “There was a coffee shop...
Founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts dies at 96
Founder of Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, Specs Howard has died at the age of 96, his family confirms.
Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6
ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
From India to Ann Arbor, new city attorney’s road to city hall long and winding
ANN ARBOR, MI — Growing up in New Delhi, Atleen Kaur had public service instilled in her at a young age. “My mom was a public servant, she worked for the government of India, so I watched that all through my childhood,” said Kaur, who took over as Ann Arbor’s new city attorney this year, replacing longtime City Attorney Stephen Postema.
Brighton Announces 1st Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Class
The Brighton Area School District has announced its first class of Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame Honorees. Qualifications to be considered for inclusion in the Wall of Fame are: significant and exemplary contributions, service or accomplishments after graduation in at least one of several areas. These include contributions to the Brighton community, civic involvement, volunteerism, philanthropy, career success, service to the nation, leadership or other exemplary contributions or outstanding accomplishments.
5 great places to get a salad in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Nothing balances the last dredges of summer like a bowl full of leafy greens. With flavors ranging from classic strawberry salads to Indian-inspired greens, Ann Arbor has plenty of choices for every salad craving.
Memorial in Southfield displays gravestones for those that have died due to gun violence
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A gravestone memorial in Southfield symbolizes the number of gun deaths in Oakland County since the beginning of the year. A devastating reminder of the lives that were lost. The memorial is located at St David’s Episcopal Church off of 12 Mile Road and is dotted...
Tudor Dixon is 'the opposite of progress for women,' this Ann Arbor voter writes
Though she's an ardent feminist, online publisher Amanda Uhle of Ann Arbor draws no joy from the fact that "for the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women," she writes at The Washington Post. Rather than a sign of progress, she sees Tudor...
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award: Meet the finalists
Height: 6-foot-1 2021 stats: 44 aces, 100 blocks, 103 digs, 273 kills. The buzz: Abraham broke the school record with 11 aces in one match. She also has the record for most kills and most blocks in a season. Now a four-year starter, she earned all-region and second team all-state last season. Led Country Day last year to district and regional titles and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021. She carries a 3.5 grade-point average.
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
Meijer small format grocery stores slated for early 2023 in Lake Orion, Macomb Twp.
Meijer, the Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, is going small. The retailer's newest venture is a small-format concept yet a full grocery store. Two new stores are expected to open in early 2023, one in Lake Orion and the other in Macomb Township, the retailer announced Thursday. The stores will also include...
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook...
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
Historic Farmington Hills home has floor-to-ceiling windows, hidden features behind walls
Near the northern end of a tree-lined, dead-end street in Farmington Hills sits a mid-century, award-winning piece of architecture known as the Arthur Beckwith House. The house at 31765 Franklin Fairway is known for its clean lines and exterior walls that are mostly glass, especially in the main living area.
