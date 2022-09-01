CHATTOGA, Ga. (WTVC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency following severe flooding. The declaration is for Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, estimating up to 12 inches of rain. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County was also under a flash flood warning.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO