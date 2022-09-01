Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
KHOU
HCSO: Boy with autism hit by vehicle after wandering from home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition, but stable after being found in the roadway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was found in the roadway around 4 a.m. on Greenhouse Road near Cy Lakes High School.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Who killed Kevin Hill?
Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
Click2Houston.com
‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin
Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
3-year-old expected to be OK after being shot at apartment complex in SW Houston, HPD says
According to investigators, Houston police have a suspected gunman in custody after catching a vehicle that was leaving the crime scene upon officer arrival.
The unsolved murders that led to the creation of Texas EquuSearch
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A father mourning the loss of his daughter who had been one of the victims of The Killing Fields Case vowed to help families with missing loved ones through the creation of Texas EquuSearch, a Texas-based non-profit that searches for missing people. In 2019 the FBI took another look into a […]
bluebonnetnews.com
Updated: Homicide investigation underway in Colony Ridge community
The body of a woman was found lying in a ditch on CR 3550 in the Colony Ridge area south of Plum Grove on Sunday morning by a passerby. The female appears to have suffered a gunshot wound, authorities say. The murder investigation prompted the closure of CR 3550 east...
Authorities identify victim, 2 survivors involved in small plane crash in the Tomball area
The plane was coming in from Tennessee after making a stop to refuel in Louisiana, before making its way to Houston, authorities said.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Teenager found shot to death on side of road in Liberty County
UPDATE: Liberty County sheriff detectives say someone shot and killed a 16-year-old girl and left her body on the side of the road. She was found Sunday around 8:30 a.m. on the side of the road at CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. The...
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
More than 60 emaciated farm animals rescued in Dayton, found roaming among other dead livestock
DAYTON, Texas — More than 60 emaciated farm animal, who were found roaming around other dead livestock, were rescued from a property in Dayton on Thursday. Houston SPCA animal cruelty investigators and deputies with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office rescued the animals from a Dayton property off County Road 401.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Woman Found Shot to Death on Roadside
At approximately 8:29 am Sunday morning, the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher received a 911 call from a motorist who reported a woman lying on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. Patrol Deputy Chris Martinez responded to the scene and he said he found an unidentified Hispanic female unresponsive and deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
'Devastating' | Neighbors describe crash in Galveston that killed high school freshman
GALVESTON, Texas — A home surveillance camera captured video of an SUV just before a deadly crash in Galveston last week. It happened on Friday around 6 p.m. right across the street from Galveston Ball High School, which is at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O. A...
HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase
HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.
16-year-old's body found more than 50 miles from where she was last seen at work
The victim's west Harris County workplace confirmed with Eyewitness News on Monday that the girl found dead in Liberty County indeed worked for them.
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
bluebonnetnews.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash near Plum Grove
A single-vehicle crash Saturday night on CR 5102 outside of Plum Grove claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and left another man in critical condition. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Texas DPS office in Liberty, the two men were traveling west on CR 5102 when their vehicle – a 2005 Nissan Frontier, left the roadway to the north and struck a culvert.
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
