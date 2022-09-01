ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

HCSO: Boy with autism hit by vehicle after wandering from home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition, but stable after being found in the roadway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was found in the roadway around 4 a.m. on Greenhouse Road near Cy Lakes High School.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Who killed Kevin Hill?

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin

Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Woman Found Shot to Death on Roadside

At approximately 8:29 am Sunday morning, the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher received a 911 call from a motorist who reported a woman lying on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. Patrol Deputy Chris Martinez responded to the scene and he said he found an unidentified Hispanic female unresponsive and deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash near Plum Grove

A single-vehicle crash Saturday night on CR 5102 outside of Plum Grove claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and left another man in critical condition. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Texas DPS office in Liberty, the two men were traveling west on CR 5102 when their vehicle – a 2005 Nissan Frontier, left the roadway to the north and struck a culvert.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

