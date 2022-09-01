Read full article on original website
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana Bostongirl
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
fb101.com
THE LONG-AWAITED AND MUCH-ANTICIPATED BODEGA BAGEL BY SONIA EL-NAWAL DEBUTS IN HENDERSON SEPTEMBER 6TH
Bagel lovers rejoice – Bodega Bagel opens in Henderson September 6th. Open Tuesdays through Sundays from 7am to 3pm on the corner of Eastern and St. Rose, the pop up turned brick and mortar from beloved Chef Sonia El-Nawal focuses on New York tastes with special twists from the Chef.
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to Henderson
If you’re looking for a delicious bagel, this new Henderson spot is for you. Chef Sonia El-Nawal’s latest restaurant, Bodega Bagel, started as a test kitchen in Vegas. Now it will become a full brick-and-motor restaurant on September 6th.
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival
Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.
1oaklasvegas.com
14 Best Las Vegas Hotels with Free Breakfast 2022
Free breakfast in Las Vegas can help save you a few coins as you go about your adventures in Sin City. Saving up on meals is a skill that cannot be underestimated in such a grand scenery where everything is enticing and tempting to empty your wallet dry. The good...
luxury-houses.net
A Recently Refurbished Home in Henderson with Sleek Finishes and Mountain Views From Every Window on The Market for $8.499 Million
The Home in Henderson, a recently refurbished property has sleek, modern finishes and features a spectacular floating staircase, mountains and golf course views is now available for sale. This home located at 633 Saint Croix St, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Your first job: 8 News Now anchors tell their work stories
Our anchors worked jobs ranging from McDonald's to piano teacher to flower delivery to dishwasher. A Labor Day look at first jobs.
Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience
Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
vegasfamilyevents.com
Mexican Independence Day Event
Mexican Patriotic Committee and The City of Las Vegas present Independence Day. Live music, bands, mariachis, dancing, food, and fun.
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
Someone fraudulently sold Tony Hsieh-owned building in downtown Las Vegas for $1M+, documents claim
Someone sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million – the problem is the tech entrepreneur’s estate says it was all a fraud.
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Sept. Promotions and Specials
L to R: Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone; Trio of CASBAR September Cocktails. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES SPECIALTY COCKTAILS, DISHES, GAMING. PROMOTIONS, MORE IN SEPT. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and promotions for September, which includes fall specials at Amina Spa and...
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company said the three events are as...
bestoflasvegas.com
Dolly Llama to celebrate debut of 1st Las Vegas shop
Sweets are getting spiritual in good ol’ sinful Las Vegas. Dolly Llama, the waffle and ice cream outfit whose name homophonically summons the Tibetan religious leader, is celebrating the opening of its first Vegas shop on Sept. 17 at 4632 S. Maryland Parkway. The event begins at noon, and the first 100 folks in the door receive a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces Fall Dates for Craft Fest
Local Vendors at the Vintage & Craft Fest. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES FALL DATES FOR CRAFT FEST FEATURING. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for retail, dining, office and health and wellness amenities, invites the community to shop unique gifts and crafts from more than 50 local vendors at its upcoming Craft Fest events this fall.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Enjoy a singular experience at One Steakhouse in Las Vegas
From appetizers and cocktails to main courses and desserts, One Steakhouse provides one of the most memorable meals you’re likely to have in Vegas. Start with crispy tiger shrimp with cherry pepper aioli, paired with a signature cocktail like the Scorpion Bite (Maker’s Mark, Barrow’s Intense Ginger, grapefruit juice and honey-jalapeño syrup) before moving to Midwestern ranch-provided steaks like filet mignon, cold seafood like tuna poke, and desserts like a raspberry lemon baked Alaska.
nevadabusiness.com
The Neon Museum to Hold 10th Anniversary Celebration at Siegfried & Roy’s Private Estate, Jungle Palace
LAS VEGAS – The Neon Museum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in historic downtown Las Vegas with a special evening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas homeless individuals concerned after some storm drain covers are sealed shut
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is illegal to enter flood control tunnels under the Las Vegas Valley. However, that hasn’t stopped many from living in them. A nonprofit group that provides help to homeless people in tunnels recently told FOX5 as many as 1,500 people at any given time are living in the tunnels.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas 6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them. “Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.
