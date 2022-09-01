Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
klcc.org
Go Now! Evacuation notices issued for some areas around Cedar Creek Fire
The Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday. Saturday's fire update reported the fire to be at 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment. After two days of hot weather fueled more active fire behavior, officials say Saturday morning's lingering clouds will help the fire be less active. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon hours, but fire managers anticipate less growth than what they saw Friday.
kptv.com
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
kezi.com
Fire crews making progress against Cedar Creek Fire
WILLAMETTE NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- It's been more than one month since the Cedar Creek Fire, burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge, started. Since then, hundreds of people have been hard at work trying to contain the fire. "Our three values at risk are still relevant," Incident Commander in...
kezi.com
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. "I woke up to like a boom sound and then I started hearing more explosions and that's when I left the apartment and called the fire department, Marin Neuhard, a resident in the Patterson House said.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid of a hiker who fell and injured her knee Saturday near Chush Falls along Whychus Creek south of Sisters. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
nbc16.com
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
nbc16.com
Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
KVAL
East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
nbc16.com
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
KATU.com
PHOTOS: Firefighters continue containing the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The firefighters working to contain the Cedar Creek fire are making progress, but it's a difficult, dangerous process. The terrain is steep and nearly inaccessible. The weather is not cooperating. The Cedar Creek fire, located 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon, was started by a lightning...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
kptv.com
Level 3 evacuation ordered for East Waldo and Box Canyon areas due to increased fire activity
LANE COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) - Level Three evacuations were ordered by fire authorities Friday night for East Waldo and Box Canyon areas due to increased wildfire activity. Level Three evacuations mean “leave immediately” and do not take time to gather things. The Lane County government issued the order...
kezi.com
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
klcc.org
Officials: Be aware of firefighters over Labor Day weekend
The Cedar Creek fire east of Oakridge has burned about 9,200 acres and is 12% contained. Officials ask drivers to be aware of fire traffic over the Labor Day weekend, and not to impede firefighters. Thursday the Lane County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 1, "be ready" evacuation notice for...
kezi.com
Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
kezi.com
Lane and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office teams cooperate to find lost hikers
SOUTH SISTER, Ore. -- Search and Rescue teams from the Lane and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Offices successfully cooperated to rescue a man and a woman who had been hiking near the South Sister on the line between the two counties. The DCSO says they received a call at about...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
kezi.com
Locals weigh in on Labor Day weekend
LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- For many people, Labor Day marks the last time to get out and relax before things ramp up heading into the fall. Many took to Armitage Park in Eugene to spend their day off with a good old-fashioned holiday barbecue. Eugene resident Casey Tennant came out early to start setting up for their big company barbecue of about 125 people.
kptv.com
FOUND: Lane County deputies seek help locating missing 88-year-old woman with dementia
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered elderly woman. Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Dorena/Cottage Grove area at around 10 a.m. on Thursday and has not yet returned. The sheriff’s office said Peschel has multiple medical issues including dementia.
