ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
daystech.org

West Palm Beach for kids, adults, escape rooms

Your pores and skin is on fireplace, sweat is operating down your again, and your deodorant is in a dropping battle. We have arrived at that five- or six-week interval the place even die-hard, heat-loving Floridians wonder if they will ever cease sweating, or that seatbelt might be used as a branding iron, or a mesh tank prime is work-appropriate.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Alcoholic Beverages#Parks And Recreation#Design#Beer#City Planning#Construction Maintenance
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Labor Day BBQ event, plus critic's pick for best new barbecue restaurants right now in Palm Beach County

Here’s a farm-to-table barbecue happening to put on your weekend list: the “BBQ on Fern” cookout at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown West Palm Beach. What’s notable about this event is that the meats are raised and harvested at the restaurant’s own farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee. The farm raises Japanese red Wagyu (Akaushi) cattle and Berkshire pigs on a non-GMO grain diet.
BOCANEWSNOW

Stoner’s Pizza Joint Ordered Closed, Roach Found Inside Boca Raton Location

Pizza Place Ordered Shut By Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It seems like a joke that writes itself — Stoner’s Pizza Joint closed when roach found inside — but the Florida Dept. Of Business and Professional Regulation […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Driver Slams Car Into Whisper Walk Gate, Social Media Reaction Is Concerning

You Won’t Believe What Someone Posted… BY: COMMUNITY SAFETY TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A car slammed into the gate at Whisper Walk off Lyons Road mid-day Sunday. There were no serious injuries. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responded. There was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
TravelPulse

Club Med Sells Its Florida Property in Port St. Lucie

Club Med this weekend confirmed the rumors and speculation that swirled for months – it is selling its Club Med Sandpiper Bay property in Port St. Lucie on Florida’s east coast, roughly halfway between Daytona and Miami. According to a release, the new owners are Altitude International Holdings,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON

Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road

JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday

Trash troubles could be coming to an end in Port St. Lucie. Beginning Monday, the city's new waste contractor, FCC Environmental Services, will officially take over for Waste Pro. For several months, city officials said Waste Pro has been struggling to keep up its end of the contract, citing labor...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon to South Florida: Death by Pizza with Detroit-style pies, Stalk & Spade with meatless menu

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up is expected to begin slinging Detroit-style pies this October out of a new brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach, on the corner of Northeast Second Street and South Federal Highway. Early ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy