Read full article on original website
Related
Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street.
daystech.org
West Palm Beach for kids, adults, escape rooms
Your pores and skin is on fireplace, sweat is operating down your again, and your deodorant is in a dropping battle. We have arrived at that five- or six-week interval the place even die-hard, heat-loving Floridians wonder if they will ever cease sweating, or that seatbelt might be used as a branding iron, or a mesh tank prime is work-appropriate.
wflx.com
Travelers choose Palm Beach International Airport for Labor Day flights
Labor day weekend brought in many tourists to South Florida. "We stayed by the pool, by the beach and ate a lot and drank a lot," said Gerum Yilma from Atlanta who was celebrating his 20th anniversary with his wife Aida. The couple flew out of Palm Beach International Airport...
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s #Florida #Postcard #Saturday: Pool at the Casino, Lake Worth, 1930s.
This undated postcard shows the pool at the Casino that once stood in Lake Worth. The Casino was not like casinos we know today. It was essentially a recreation building for the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
HOMETOWN HERO: West Palm Beach woman working to support foster families in our area
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach woman has made it her mission to advocate for some of the most vulnerable kids in our community, and their families. Bailey Hughes and her husband Josh have had 23 children come through their home since becoming foster parents in 2016.
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening.
Labor Day BBQ event, plus critic's pick for best new barbecue restaurants right now in Palm Beach County
Here’s a farm-to-table barbecue happening to put on your weekend list: the “BBQ on Fern” cookout at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown West Palm Beach. What’s notable about this event is that the meats are raised and harvested at the restaurant’s own farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee. The farm raises Japanese red Wagyu (Akaushi) cattle and Berkshire pigs on a non-GMO grain diet.
wflx.com
Jellyfish an unwelcomed sight at the beach this holiday weekend
If you spent any part of your Labor Day weekend at the beach or on the water, you may have noticed some unwanted company - jellyfish. From Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast, many of you have commented about the large number of the sea pests in the water.
Stoner’s Pizza Joint Ordered Closed, Roach Found Inside Boca Raton Location
Pizza Place Ordered Shut By Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It seems like a joke that writes itself — Stoner’s Pizza Joint closed when roach found inside — but the Florida Dept. Of Business and Professional Regulation […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Driver Slams Car Into Whisper Walk Gate, Social Media Reaction Is Concerning
You Won’t Believe What Someone Posted… BY: COMMUNITY SAFETY TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A car slammed into the gate at Whisper Walk off Lyons Road mid-day Sunday. There were no serious injuries. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responded. There was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TravelPulse
Club Med Sells Its Florida Property in Port St. Lucie
Club Med this weekend confirmed the rumors and speculation that swirled for months – it is selling its Club Med Sandpiper Bay property in Port St. Lucie on Florida’s east coast, roughly halfway between Daytona and Miami. According to a release, the new owners are Altitude International Holdings,...
READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON
Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road
JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Delray Beach Sunday morning
A 42-year-old motorcyclist from West Palm Beach died Sunday morning in a crash west of Delray Beach.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday
Trash troubles could be coming to an end in Port St. Lucie. Beginning Monday, the city's new waste contractor, FCC Environmental Services, will officially take over for Waste Pro. For several months, city officials said Waste Pro has been struggling to keep up its end of the contract, citing labor...
New trash pickup service starts in Port St. Lucie
Monday, Port St. Lucie’s new waste hauler officially began making the rounds, much to the relief of tens of thousands of customers dealing with growing piles of trash.
Coming soon to South Florida: Death by Pizza with Detroit-style pies, Stalk & Spade with meatless menu
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up is expected to begin slinging Detroit-style pies this October out of a new brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach, on the corner of Northeast Second Street and South Federal Highway. Early ...
West Palm motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 7 west of Delray
DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a car on State Road 7 west of the city, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach was traveling south on SR 7 at about 10:30 a.m. when his 2018 Yamaha collided with a 2012 Honda Civic making a left turn from Winners Circle onto SR 7 in order to travel north.
Comments / 1