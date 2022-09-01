ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

32 days above 100 degrees in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City says we’ve officially broken the triple-digit mark 32 times this year. This month alone we’ve hit over 100 degrees on five different occasions. Also, today is the hottest day ever recorded in September...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man identified in American Fork climbing death

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Utah Department of Public Safety crew members found the body of Thomas James Rawe, a missing climber near American Fork, yesterday morning. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call Sep. 4 after the 45-year-old climber sent a text to a friend to pick him up at the Forest Service fee booth, but never showed up. Rawe sent a photo to the friend of the steep terrain and the fee booth he was heading to.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Teen falls hiking Mount Timpanogos

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah County Sherrif’s office says an 18-year-old girl fell hiking Mount Timpanogos this morning. For several minutes she was unconscious. As of 11:00 a.m. today the 18-year-old is responsive and talking says Sgt. Spencer Cannon with UCSO. Ground search and rescue teams are...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

How are high schools protecting football players in the heat?

SALT LAKE CITY – A record high temperature of 103 degrees was set just yesterday in Salt Lake City. As football season kicks off, how can high school athletes stay cool, and safe, in the tough conditions?. Springville High School Athletic Trainer Lisa Walker spoke with KSL NewsRadio on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Structure fire in Summit County burns down three barns

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — North Summit Fire extinguished a structure fire that burnt down three barns Sunday evening. According to a Facebook post from North Summit Fire Service District, the fire seems to have started in a barn. Following this, it spread to two others. North Summit Fire says each of the three structures is a complete loss.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake Bees Davis Daniel named Pitcher of the week

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Bees pitcher Davis Daniel was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball. In a press release from the Bees, it says he is the third Bees pitcher to get the award. Daniel joins his fellow starters Cesar Valdez...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man sent to hospital after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah — Officials responded to a report of a man injured after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir on Sunday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a man potentially broke his back cliff diving. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Weber Fire...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Two shot, one in custody after shooting at Utah Lake

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Yesterday night around 9:00 p.m., Utah County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting near the south end of Utah Lake, on the west side of West Mountain. The initial 911 caller said one person was shot, later deputies found two people got shot.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man has died after falling in Neff’s Canyon. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said the man fell about 30 feet. A Life Flight had been called to rescue the man after his fall was initially reported. Bennett said the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car crash in West Jordan leaves one man dead

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 67-year-old Taylorsville man is dead after a Sunday morning crash. According to Sargent Brian Schaaf with the West Jordan Police Department, reports of a car accident near 7300 S. Bangerter came in at around 8 a.m. Schaaf says a medical event could have led...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting on South State Street leaves one dead

SALT LAKE CITY — In a Twitter post, SLCPD says they’re responding to a shooting near 100 South State Street at the Convention Center downtown. At this time SLCPD says no threat to the community is present and the scene is being secured. Tips came in suggesting the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police investigating man suspected of trying to lure children into his car

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray City Police Department is looking into a man who approached two children in Murray Sunday night and tried to convince them to get into his car. Sgt. Paul Christiansen with Murray Police said the man approached the two kids as they played on a basketball court around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

