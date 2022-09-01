AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Utah Department of Public Safety crew members found the body of Thomas James Rawe, a missing climber near American Fork, yesterday morning. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call Sep. 4 after the 45-year-old climber sent a text to a friend to pick him up at the Forest Service fee booth, but never showed up. Rawe sent a photo to the friend of the steep terrain and the fee booth he was heading to.

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO