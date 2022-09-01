Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Man shot to death by Pittsburgh officer during search for woman
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers” with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find a woman reported missing and endangered. Police found her car and went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver” and an officer fired. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said 43-year-old Brian Fisher died at the scene. The missing woman was found in the home. Allegheny Township police are investigating.
Colorful West Indian Day parade returns to NYC streets
NEW YORK (AP) — The steel bands and brightly colored costumes of Caribbean carnival have once again made their presence felt on the streets of New York City. The West Indian American Day Parade took place Monday after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Throngs of people lined the streets of Brooklyn, where one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture takes place. A separate street party known as J’Ouvert which commemorates freedom from slavery, began in the early morning.
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say California will face its highest chance of blackouts this week as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasts record levels of energy use that could exceed supply Monday evening and hit a record high for demand on Tuesday. Officials issued an urgent plea for conservation. The National Weather Service is predicting highs between 100 and 115 degrees across inland areas and high temperature will continue into the week. That's making it tougher on firefighters, who are battling 14 large fires acround the state.
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child, following a floatplane crash in Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to the Seattle suburb of Renton. The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered. The cause of the crash is unknown. The Coast Guard said four Coast Guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft were involved in the search.
