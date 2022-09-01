ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 59

Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

2022 Strut to Save Lives

NOBLESVILLE – Honoring race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson, the 2022 Strut to Save Lives dog walk returns to Noblesville on September 11. Bryan’s mom Diana Clauson and his sister Taylor McClean tell us more about the event and why it’s so important to register as an organ and tissue owner.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indianapolis, IN
New Castle, IN
Crawfordsville, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
CARMEL, IN

