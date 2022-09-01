Read full article on original website
California fast-food workers could see their wages reach $22 an hour next year
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers' costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers'...
